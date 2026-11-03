Wallabies Aim for Two Wins on November Tour, Face England, Scotland, Wales in Nations Championship

The Wallabies will play four Tests in November, with three known opponents and a possible Nations Championship final at Twickenham. A pass mark is at least two wins, including one against England or Scotland.

The Wallabies will play four Tests on their November tour but only three opponents are confirmed: England, Scotland and Wales. The first year of the Rugby Championships includes a three-day finals format at Twickenham on the last weekend.

Australia sits third on the Southern Hemisphere table after three rounds in July, having banked eight points via a win over Italy. The finals will see the same ranked sides from the north and south pools face off over three days: 1 v 1, 2 v 2, and so on, down to 6 v 6. The pass mark for the Wallabies on this tour should be at least two wins.

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Wallabies Must Beat Wales And England

They should beat a struggling Wales, and if they are serious about making the last weekend of the World Cup next year, Les Kiss side need to take down either England or Scotland as well. When firing, the Wallabies have the game to beat either, but have largely struggled against these two foes at Twickenham and Murrayfield. That corner must be turned, and these games treated as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup finals.

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Next year, the Wallabies will need unshakeable belief they can win high-stakes, high-pressure games. The 2015 Wallabies definitely had it. Best guesses will see the Wallabies play England in the World Cup quarter-finals. If Scotland can roll Ireland in their pool of death to avoid France in the round of 16, they have every chance of reaching the semi-finals, and that is also on Australia side.

So wins this month count double, not so much for Nations Championship bragging rights, but for long-term belief and muscle memory. Who will the Wallabies play in the finals? They are in third, a spot above Argentina, and will likely finish in that order. On the other side, Scotland, England and Ireland are jockeying for spots 2, 3 and 4, and there is a realistic path for them to finish in any order.

Nations Championship Finals Positioning And Number Ten

The Irish should bank at least two wins, but England and Scotland could too. Australia could prove a blowfly in the ointment, or at least they hope to be. Who will wear the No.10 for the Wallabies? It would not be a burning questions without this evergreen favourite.

The likely scenario is that Declan Meredith will retain the starting role against England, with Carter Gordon returning from a broken leg and light on recent game and training time. Gordon may be seen as the top pick long-term, but he is also injury-prone, so there is every chance he will be eased back in training this week and return either on the bench or in week two.

Meredith did his stock price no harm in Sydney, according to Les Kiss. He overcame mistakes and showed spirit in taking the game on. How do the Wallabies repeat the heroics of 2024 at Twickenham? The form guide, with no excuses when again running last behind New Zealand in a two-horse field, does not provide cause for optimism.

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Twickenham 2024 Comeback Key To Future Success

But before arriving at Twickenham in 2024, the Wallabies were in a similar spot, beaten by a record margin by Argentina before pulling off an all-time win. Understanding how is the key to making history repeat. In the last decade, England have won five of six games at home against Australia, and each time they have snuffed out the Wallabies defensively.

They held the Wallabies to an average of 13.5 points in each win, and did not concede more than two tries. On two occasions, they did not let Australia cross their line. In 2024, however, the Wallabies scored five tries in a 42-37 win. They turned the pressure back on England and scored tries wide, or struck on turnover ball.

But they also found yardage in the middle, through the likes of Angus Bell and clever tip passes at the line. And they never gave up, from multiple positions where the game looked lost. What position will Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii play? The other big factor in Australia winning in 2024 was the aerial influence of Suaalii, on debut, particularly on restarts.

Last year the Wallabies lost the aerial war badly, so it would seem very prudent to have the million-dollar man playing wing, catching bulk high balls. But with Hunter Paisami out of the tour, Kiss will likely keep Suaalii at No.13, and with Len Ikitau at No.12. Will old man Kurtley Beale get a run? Not early on, but Beale is only one midfield injury from winning cap No.96.

Isaac Henry can cover both centres but after that, it is Beale. Kiss has copped criticism for drafting in the 37-year-old. The legs may be a different question but, in truth, the Wallabies desperately need a second experienced ball-player, and if Ikitau is not there, they do not have one.