TwoSet Violin: Balancing Humor and Classical Music in a Digital Age

An in-depth look at the Australian-Taiwanese duo TwoSet Violin, their rise to fame, struggles with burnout, and their innovative live show Sacrilegious Games that blends comedy with classical virtuosity.

TwoSet Violin, the Australian-Taiwanese musical comedy duo formed by Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, have become household names in the classical music world through their viral videos and world tours.

Meeting at a maths tutoring session in Brisbane in 2006, the pair bonded over their shared passion for violin and quickly discovered a knack for blending humor with technical prowess. Their YouTube channel, launched in 2013, initially featured violin covers of pop hits, but soon evolved into a platform for parodying the intense, competitive culture of classical music.

Their fictional character Ling Ling, a prodigy who practices 40 hours a day and started learning violin while in the womb, became a cultural touchstone for parents and students alike. In 2024, after amassing over 4.38 million subscribers, they shocked fans by deleting most of their videos, leaving only 29 curated favorites. The duo explained that the relentless pace of content creation had led to burnout, a phenomenon familiar to many musicians.

Eddy Chen reflected, My worth as a human being is not determined by whether I can play the Sibelius concerto or not. My worth as a person in this society is not how many views I can get for a YouTube channel.

This moment of introspection prompted them to reduce their output to one or two videos per week and focus on more meaningful projects, including their live show Sacrilegious Games, which recently toured to venues like the Sydney Opera House. The concept behind Sacrilegious Games originated from a viral video in which a violinist claimed to be the fastest in the world as a PR stunt, playing rapidly but poorly.

Chen noted, Sacrilegious Games became this proxy term for, in some ways, doing something a little bit disingenuous, or not good, for the sake of publicity and views. It's this constant tension for every artist and every creator to balance making something that feels genuine versus making something that you feel will get views.

Translating their online success into a live concert experience required a fresh approach; they moved away from the 10-minute YouTube format and embraced theatrical storytelling, drawing on movie narratives and character arcs. The live show is a 90-minute performance that showcases their genuine classical training while incorporating physical comedy, such as playing violin while hula-hooping. Joining them on stage is Viennese pianist and violinist Sophie Druml.

The tour has been a hit, resonating with audiences who appreciate both the humor and the musicianship. Despite their global fame, Yang and Chen remain grounded, living in Singapore where space is limited compared to their hometown of Brisbane. They continue to navigate the balance between artistic integrity and the demands of social media, a challenge faced by many creators today. Their journey from math tutoring sessions to international stages is a testament to their creativity and resilience.

Through Sacrilegious Games, they invite audiences to laugh at the absurdities of the classical music world while also appreciating the skill and dedication required to master an instrument. As they put it, the show is about finding the genuine among the sacrilegious. For fans, TwoSet Violin represent a refreshing voice in a genre often seen as stuffy or inaccessible.

By embracing both the sacred and the profane, they have carved out a unique space that celebrates music, humor, and the joy of practicing-even if it's not for 40 hours a day





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Twoset Violin Classical Music Comedy Duo Burnout Live Performance

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