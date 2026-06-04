TwoSet Violin: From YouTube Sensation to Live Tour Reflections

TwoSet Violin, the musical comedy duo formed by Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, reflect on their burnout, online success, and new live tour Sacrilegious Games, exploring the tension between authenticity and views.

TwoSet Violin, the musical comedy duo formed by Australian-Taiwanese musicians Brett Yang and Eddy Chen , have become iconic in many households, especially those with young violinists.

For years, their catchphrases like 'Go practise!

' and their fictional character Ling Ling, the ultimate tiger parent's ideal child who practices 40 hours a day, have inspired and amused millions. The duo met in 2006 at after-school math tutoring in Brisbane, Australia, when Yang was 14 and Chen was 13. They launched TwoSet Violin in 2013, initially posting violin covers of pop music before pivoting to parody the intense competitive world of classical music.

Their channel exploded, attracting millions of subscribers and catching the attention of renowned soloists such as Hilary Hahn, Ray Chen, and Chloe Chua. By 2017, they were on a world tour, bringing laughter from living rooms to concert halls.

However, in October 2024, after amassing over 4.38 million subscribers, they abruptly deleted more than 1,400 videos, leaving only 29 of their best. Fans were shocked, but the duo later explained they were suffering from burnout. Chen reflected on the constant pressure to post five videos a week and how musician burnout extended to social media.

He realized that his worth as a human being is not defined by his ability to play a difficult concerto or by his view counts. This hiatus allowed them to re-evaluate and cut production to one or two videos per week. Their current tour, Sacrilegious Games, which comes to the Sydney Opera House in June, stems from a viral video about a violinist who claimed to be the fastest in the world as a PR stunt.

The term 'sacrilegious games' represents the tension artists face between creating genuine work and chasing views for publicity. For the tour, they faced the challenge of turning a 10-minute YouTube video into a 90-minute live experience. Instead of symphonic form, they drew from movies, focusing on narrative arcs and thematic debates. One key theme is what it means to be a classical musician in today's world.

The tour showcases their genuine classical training and practice ethic, even while incorporating comedic elements like hula hooping during performances. In a Zoom interview from their home in Singapore, Chen lamented the limited space compared to Brisbane, but both are grateful for their journey. They continue to produce content, but now with a healthier perspective, prioritizing authenticity over sheer volume. Their story resonates with many artists balancing art and online presence





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