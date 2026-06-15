Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ANTM Docuseries, Alleges Defamation and Manipulated Interviews

Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix and the producers of the docuseries "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model." The suit claims her lengthy interview was maliciously edited into a 16-minute segment to falsely portray her as ignoring a contestant's sexual assault, and that she was denied the chance to review the film or respond to accusations before its release, leading to a severe public backlash.

Tyra Banks, the creator and host of the long-running reality competition series America's Next Top Model, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, the streaming platform, as well as the directors Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy and their production company, EverWonder Studio.

The legal action hinges on allegations of defamation stemming from the Netflix docuseries "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model.

" Banks contends that the documentary's producers manipulated extensive interview footage to craft a false and damaging narrative. Specifically, she claims they edited her three-and-a-half-hour interview down to a mere 16 minutes, stripping out segments where she took responsibility for controversial decisions made during the show's run.

Her legal team asserts that this selective editing and "surgical manipulation" was designed to support an allegation that she allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted, exploited that contestant's trauma for ratings, and then deliberately avoided the subject when questioned. The lawsuit states that Banks was not informed that the interview questions pertained to a specific sexual assault incident and that she was not given an opportunity to review the docuseries before its release on February 16, nor was she contacted for fact-checking or to respond to claims made by other participants.

Furthermore, her lawyers' request for access to the full, unedited interview footage was denied by Netflix and EverWonder. The public backlash following the docuseries' premiere has been immediate and severe, with Banks' ice cream shop in Sydney, Australia, subject to a wave of negative online reviews. The suit argues that the documentary has effectively silenced Banks' own reflections on the show's legacy by flooding the zone with an accusation she was never allowed to address.

This legal filing represents her formal answer after attempts to resolve the dispute directly with the defendants were unsuccessful. The series, which ran for 24 seasons starting in 2003, has faced renewed scrutiny for issues like body shaming and problematic photoshoots, criticisms Banks has previously acknowledged.

However, the docuseries' specific portrayal of her handling of a sexual assault allegation is the core of this new conflict. The lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles federal court, seeks damages for defamation and also requests a preliminary injunction to stop Netflix from using Tyra Banks' image in conjunction with the docuseries' soundtrack, which was released as a separate album. At its heart, the complaint is about journalistic integrity and the power of editing in documentary filmmaking.

Banks' representation argues that the producers engaged in "selective editing, deliberate omission, and surgical manipulation of continuous footage" to distort her words and build a predetermined, salacious storyline. They point out that her expressions of accountability were left "on the cutting room floor," meaning viewers were presented with a highly curated version of events that misrepresents her knowledge and actions regarding the alleged assault.

The legal documents highlight that she participated in good faith, believing she was engaging in a broad discussion about the series' history, not being interrogated about a specific traumatic event that she claims she was never made aware of during the show's production. This disconnect between her understanding and the narrative constructed by the editors forms the basis of the defamation claim, as it allegedly exposed her to widespread public scorn and professional harm based on a misrepresentation.

This case spotlights the ongoing cultural reckoning with reality television from the 2000s, a genre often criticized for its exploitative practices. America's Next Top Model, while immensely popular, has long been a target for such critiques. Banks herself has admitted to "the insensitivity of past ANTM moments" and "some really off choices," but the docuseries apparently pushes the narrative further.

The legal battle raises significant questions about a subject's rights when participating in a documentary, particularly regarding editorial control and the right to respond to allegations made by others in the final cut. By suing, Banks is challenging not just the specific portrayal but the ethics of the documentary's production process. The outcome could have broader implications for how streaming platforms and production companies handle interviews and construct narratives about controversial figures and shows.

For now, the lawsuit remains a stark example of a star fighting back against a portrayal she deems fundamentally untrue, using the court system to demand accountability from the media entities responsible for the documentary's creation and distribution





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