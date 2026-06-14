Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over Defamatory Docuseries on ANTM

Tyra Banks has sued Netflix, claiming the docuseries Reality Check: America's Next Top Model misrepresented her through selective editing and manipulated footage to portray her as complicit in a contestant's sexual assault and indifferent to a colleague's health crisis.

Supermodel and entrepreneur Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against streaming giant Netflix over her portrayal in the three-part documentary series " Reality Check: America's Next Top Model ," which premiered in February.

The lawsuit, filed in a United States court on Saturday night, alleges that Netflix engaged in selective editing and manipulation of interviews to create a false narrative about Banks's conduct during her long-running reality TV show. According to the complaint, Netflix condensed more than three hours of interviews with Banks into a mere 16 minutes of airtime, using those clips to support what the suit calls a deliberately false and defamatory storyline.

Among the most serious accusations in the docuseries are claims that Banks knowingly allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted on the show, exploited that contestant's trauma for ratings, and later claimed not to remember the incident. The lawsuit identifies the contestant as a participant who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a guest at the Model House during filming in Italy; the docuseries framed the incident as a humorous storyline about infidelity, which Banks says was done without her knowledge or consent.

Banks stresses that she was not involved in the handling of the incident and that production matters were outside her purview, but the documentary suggests she deliberately ignored the assault and cannot even recall it-an implication the suit describes as "devastating and deliberate.

" Further distortions cited in the legal filing involve the portrayal of Banks's relationship with her former colleague J. Alexander, who suffered a stroke in 2022. Banks claims she made extensive efforts to contact Alexander after learning of his medical emergency, but Netflix omitted these attempts and instead highlighted a narrative that Banks never visited him in the hospital.

The lawsuit states that Banks would have explained her absence due to her residency in Australia for two and a half years and would have presented text messages showing her repeated attempts to reach out, including a later apology from a family member for the delayed response due to the focus on Alexander's recovery. Banks also argues that Netflix did not inform her that the documentary would include such contentious claims, and she only saw the final cut the day before its release.

The suit contends that the editing was not merely selective but involved "surgical manipulation of continuous footage" to misrepresent her words and actions. The case raises significant questions about journalistic integrity in documentary filmmaking and the responsibilities of platforms when presenting real-life stories. Netflix and Banks have been approached for comment. Category: Entertainment Law Keywords: Tyra Banks, Netflix, defamation lawsuit, Reality Check: America's Next Top Model, documentary, editing, sexual assault allegation, J. Alexander, ANTM, reality T





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Tyra Banks Netflix Defamation Lawsuit Reality Check: America's Next Top Model Documentary Editing

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