The British Boxing Board of Control confirms Tyson Fury is medically cleared to face Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 12 following a public retraction of schizophrenia claims by his wife, Paris Fury.

The British Boxing Board of Control has officially confirmed that Tyson Fury is medically cleared to proceed with his highly anticipated heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua. This decisive clearance arrives after a brief period of uncertainty triggered by public statements regarding the champion's mental health status. The regulatory body verified that all recent medical examinations were satisfactory, removing any immediate barriers to the fight taking place as scheduled.

Retraction of Schizophrenia Diagnosis Claims

The primary catalyst for this recent scrutiny was a statement made by Paris Fury, Tyson's wife and manager, during an early version of an upcoming Netflix documentary. In the original footage, she suggested that Tyson Fury had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in the months following his historic victory over Wlad Klitschko in November 2015. However, in a subsequent statement issued on Thursday, Paris Fury explicitly clarified and retracted that assertion. She explained that she had used the term 'schizophrenic' during a conversation years ago when discussing Tyson's struggles, but affirmed that he has never received such a diagnosis.

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Regulatory Investigation and Medical Clearance

Following the initial release of the documentary clips, the Board of Control indicated it would investigate the comments, as the organization holds the authority to deny licenses based on medical and psychological grounds. Robert Smith, the Board's general secretary, addressed the situation by telling Sky Sports that Fury had been cleared the previous night. He confirmed that the promoter was notified of the all-clear on Thursday morning. This official validation ensures that the regulatory concerns regarding Tyson Fury's fitness to compete have been fully addressed through updated medical assessments.

Context of Tyson Fury's Mental Health Struggles

Tyson Fury has been transparent about his mental health challenges since his triumph over Klitschko in Germany, which led to a nearly three-year hiatus from professional boxing. During this dormant period, his weight increased to 27 stone as he battled severe issues including alcohol addiction and suicidal thoughts. Fury has previously described hearing voices and experiencing a dark mental state, admitting he feared ending up in a secure psychiatric facility. Although he recently referenced diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in some interviews, the current regulatory focus has been on verifying his current fitness rather than debating past terminology.

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Documentary Adjustments and Public Reaction

Netflix responded to the family's feedback by editing the documentary footage before its official launch. The streaming giant issued a statement confirming they worked with the Fury family to update the content in light of new information regarding the official diagnosis status. Paris Fury expressed pride in her husband for opening up about his experiences and thanked the public for their support. Her clarification emphasized the complexity of mental health discussions and the difficulty of finding precise language when living with a loved one's struggles.

Implications for the Cardiff Bout in December

The resolution of these health queries paves the way for the main event to proceed without interruption. The bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is scheduled to take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The fight will commence in the early hours of December 12 in UK time, with the undercard events beginning in the evening of December 11. With the medical clearance secured, all focus now shifts to the preparation and execution of this major sporting contest in Wales.