Tyson Stengle Career in Jeopardy as Geelong Forward Cuts Ties with Support Network

Geelong forward Tyson Stengle faces an uncertain future after cutting off all communication with his management and club officials, despite being signed to a high-value contract until 2029.

The professional future of Geelong forward Tyson Stengle has reached a precarious tipping point, with reports indicating that the 27-year-old has severed all communication with his management team and key support networks.

Stengle, who is tied to the Cats until the end of 2029 on a lucrative contract worth approximately $750,000 per season, has become increasingly isolated. Journalists Caroline Wilson and Tom Morris have highlighted that despite his substantial financial agreement, Stengle has become effectively unreachable, failing to report for training or engage with the club’s leadership, including those he previously trusted such as Anna Scullie, the wife of former AFL star Eddie Betts.

Concerns surrounding Stengle’s wellbeing and career trajectory have prompted a broader discussion about the AFL’s internal support structures. According to reports, Geelong had initially hoped for a reintegration process starting with the VFL to facilitate his rehabilitation, but these plans were reportedly hindered by the league’s medical model.

The situation has drawn comparisons to other high-profile players who have struggled to balance their personal wellbeing with the intense demands of the professional competition. The lack of clarity regarding his whereabouts and his silence toward club officials have created a significant headache for Geelong, who are not only grappling with the loss of a talented player but also the complexities of his multi-million dollar contract.

As the player continues to receive his full salary, questions are mounting regarding how the club can intervene when the individual is refusing to engage with those meant to facilitate his recovery. Beyond the specific circumstances of Stengle, the case has ignited a debate regarding the efficacy of club-based Player Development Managers and the commitment of AFL teams to their Indigenous support mandates.

Caroline Wilson specifically questioned why certain clubs are not meeting the expected benchmarks for staff hours dedicated to player development. While Geelong has defended its internal processes by pointing to the work of personnel like Mark Worthington, the AFL is facing intense scrutiny over whether the current medical model provides enough protection for players in crisis.

As the football world waits for an update, the consensus among industry experts is that Stengle’s career sits at a dangerous crossroads. Without a significant shift in communication and a return to the club environment, both the player and the organization face an uncertain future, leaving the Cats to navigate a difficult period of management and professional liability while their star remains in the shadows.





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