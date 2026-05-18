Tyson Stengle takes a step in AFL comeback bid, plans on returning to Cats training next week

Geelong forward Tyson Stengle has reportedly made a step in his bid to revive his AFL career. Stengle took time off due to tough off-field issues and aims to return to training at Geelong next week after returning to Melbourne. Stengle hopes to start his comeback soon.

Absent Geelong forward Tyson Stengle has reportedly taken a step in a bid to revive his AFL career. After spending some time in his home state, Stengle has arrived back in Melbourne and plans to return to training at Geelong next week.

Stengle needs several weeks of training and conditioning before he can play VFL and hopes to get back in the AFL team later in the season. Geelong football boss Andrew Mackie was noncommittal last month regarding a return timeline for Stengle. Stengle most recently played in Geelong’s grand final loss to Brisbane last September. He kicked 52 goals in his 2022 All-Australian season as the Cats went on to win the premiership





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