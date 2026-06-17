U.S. and Iran Reach Historic MOU to End Hostilities, Lift Sanctions, and Resolve Nuclear Dispute

A landmark memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran outlines steps to permanently cease military operations, remove blockades, provide $300 billion in reconstruction aid, lift all sanctions, and address nuclear concerns within 60 days.

The United States and Iran have reached a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding ( MOU ) following intensive diplomatic negotiations, marking a significant shift in their long‑standing adversarial relationship.

The agreement, read out by senior U.S. officials in a call with reporters, outlines a comprehensive framework for ending military confrontations, restoring diplomatic and economic ties, and addressing longstanding nuclear and regional security issues. Both nations have committed to a series of immediate and reciprocal actions aimed at de‑escalating tensions across the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon and the Persian Gulf, while laying the groundwork for a final, legally binding deal within 60 days.

The MOU covers the termination of hostilities, removal of naval blockades, massive reconstruction aid, sanctions relief, and a pathway for Iran's nuclear program to be brought under international supervision. This development represents a potential turning point in U.S.-Iran relations and could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the region, though implementation will hinge on sustained political will and mutual trust.

The core of the agreement is the immediate and permanent cessation of all military operations between the two countries and their respective allies, including in Lebanon. Both parties have pledged to respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in internal affairs. The United States will begin dismantling its naval blockade of Iran immediately, with full removal scheduled within 30 days, and will withdraw its forces from areas near Iran after a final deal is concluded.

In return, Iran will ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, and will engage with Oman and other Gulf littoral states to establish a mutually acceptable administration of the strategic waterway. These measures aim to restore freedom of navigation and revive regional trade routes that have been disrupted by years of maritime tensions. Perhaps the most consequential elements of the MOU involve the nuclear file and sanctions.

Iran reaffirms that it will not seek or develop nuclear weapons and agrees to a mechanism-to be finalized within 60 days-for the disposition of its enriched uranium stockpile, likely involving on‑site blending under IAEA oversight. In parallel, the United States commits to terminating all unilateral and multilateral sanctions, including those imposed by the UN Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors, according to an agreed schedule.

To support Iran's economic recovery, the U.S. will work with regional partners to launch a $300 billion reconstruction and development plan, with licensing and financial hurdles removed to facilitate investment. Both sides have emphasized the critical importance of these issues and will prioritize them in the negotiations toward a final deal, while maintaining the status quo on the nuclear program and avoiding new sanctions or military deployments in the interim period





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U.S.-Iran Relations MOU Nuclear Agreement Sanctions Relief Middle East Peace Lebanon Strait Of Hormuz Reconstruction Aid Diplomacy

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