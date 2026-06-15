U.S. and Iran Set to Sign Landmark Deal Ending Strait of Hormuz Blockade

The upcoming Swiss‑signed treaty will end the U.S. naval blockade, lift oil sanctions and restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while opening a 60‑day window for talks on Iran's nuclear programme and broader regional stability.

A historic peace accord between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran is set to be signed in Switzerland before the end of the week, promising to end the recent hostilities that have disrupted the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The deal, announced by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and amplified by U.S. President Donald Trump on his social platform, declares the cessation of the naval blockade that the United States imposed on Iranian ports and the removal of sanctions that have barred Iranian oil from the global market. In exchange, Tehran has pledged to allow unrestricted commercial traffic through the Strait within thirty days, effectively reopening the chokepoint that handles a substantial share of the world's oil shipments.

While the United States will lift its blockade immediately upon signing, Iranian officials have indicated a desire to levy a fee for vessels transiting the waterway, a practice that was deemed a violation of international law when it was employed during the conflict. The agreement also includes a tentative, permanent halt to military operations in the broader region, encompassing the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, although Israel has not yet issued an official response and may continue its campaign against Hezbollah targets





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United States Iran Strait Of Hormuz Oil Sanctions Nuclear Negotiations

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