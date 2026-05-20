U.S. Charges Former Cuban President Raúl Castro, threat to the Cuban government

The U.S. indicted Raúl Castro, a significant figure in Cuba's socialist government, on murder and destruction of airplanes for events that occurred in 1996. The case is viewed as a threat by Castro's government and its allies, as former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro faced similar charges, leading to his removal in a U.S. military operation. The charges carry potential life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted, posing a significant threat to Castro as a former head of state.

President Raúl Castro was indicted and charged with murder and destruction of an airplane after the Cuba n government shot down two small planes operated by the exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

This indictment came as US pressure on the island's socialist government escalated, with the US detailing that the planes were carrying out unarmed humanitarian missions for the rescue and protection of people fleeing oppression across the Florida straits. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the charges, indicating that a warrant for his arrest had been issued.

The case poses a threat due to parallels with the US indictment of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured and taken to New York to face trial. The charges against Castro carry potential life in prison or death penalty. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned the indictment, accusing the US of fabricating charges and manipulating events. Some Cuban Americans in Miami welcomed the possibility of the US military arresting Castro and described him as a criminal.

President Donald Trump said he would send military assistance to Cuba and threatened military action





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Raúl Castro Indictment Military Action Cuba Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Breaking: Former Cuban president Raul Castro indicted on murder charges in the USThe move is the latest escalation in Washington's pressure campaign against the island's communist government.

Read more »

US brings criminal charges against former Cuban president Raul CastroThe charges include conspiracy to kill US nationals and four counts of murder over the downing of two civilian planes by Cuban military jets in 1996.

Read more »

US brings criminal charges against former Cuban president Raul CastroThe charges include conspiracy to kill US nationals and four counts of murder over the downing of two civilian planes by Cuban military jets in 1996.

Read more »

United States brings murder charges against former Cuban president Raúl CastroThe indictment, unsealed on Wednesday, charges Raúl Castro and others with four counts of murder and conspiracy to kill US nationals as well as destruction of aircraft.

Read more »