U.S. Government Invests $US2 Billion in Quantum Computing Companies

The Trump administration's investment in quantum computing companies, led by heavy hitters like IBM and GlobalFoundries, validates the potential of this emerging field of technology. The selection of Australian-founded companies underscores the global leadership in this sector.

The Trump administration has expanded its strategic technology companies portfolio across the Pacific , particularly in the field of quantum computing . Two Australian -founded companies - Diraq and PsiQuantum - have recently received significant funding from the US government as part of a $US2 billion funding round.

The investment reflects the US government's interest in the potential of quantum computing for various applications such as drug discovery, materials science, and financial modelling. Diraq, for instance, has been selected for federal funding from the Commerce Department and will continue to expand its operations in both Australia and the US. In return for the funding, the US government will take a minority equity stake in Diraq and its Australian and British counterparts, PsiQuantum





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