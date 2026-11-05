U2 Releases Carnaval de Luz, First New Album in Nine Years

U2 release their first album of new songs in nine years, Carnaval de Luz, out November 13 via Island Records through Universal, as the band's 2014 iTunes giveaway backlash resurfaces.

U2 release their first album of new songs in nine years, Carnaval de Luz, on November 13 via Island Records through Universal. The record enters a world, according to Island Records, of dark encroaching forces.

The band does not mention any big tech companies by name. A dozen years ago, U2 faced a PR disaster when their album Songs of Innocence was automatically added to half a billion iTunes accounts. The 2014 giveaway happened without users consent or any clear means of removal until backlash grew. The move came after Bono convinced Apple chief executive Tim Cook to buy the album and give it away.

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Bono Convincing Tim Cook To Give

Free music? asked Tim Cook. Are you talking about free music? The way Bono tells it, Apple s chief executive needed some convincing. The U2 singer wanted the tech giant to buy the band s new album and give it to everybody.

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Surely such a clever company could recoup the cost somehow, Bono thought. The frontman now advises listeners: Bring your purple socks, your broken hearts, your rose-tinted naivety. That last thing might take some finding after the iTunes incident. Hide yo iPhones! was one snarky Reddit comment at the time.

The reaction reflected deep unease about big tech s reach into private lives. In his 2022 memoir Surrender Bono wrote about the fallout. The free U2 album is overpriced, was a remark he was still processing years later. What was the worst that could happen? he wrote.

It would be like taking our bottle of milk and leaving it on the doorstep of every house in the neighbourhood. What he learnt was that some people like to pour their own milk. And others are lactose-intolerant. It was not just U2 intolerance the band failed to account for.

Big Tech Reach Into Private Lives

Anger and suspicion about big tech s reach into private lives was everywhere that year. Edward Snowden s revelations about mass surveillance were simmering. Facebook confessed it had manipulated nearly 700,000 feeds for an experiment in emotional contagion. Just before the U2 giveaway Apple had been forced to defend its security after hackers stole intimate photos of celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton from iCloud accounts.

For all their many moments of proper brilliance proximity to power had long been this band s Achilles heel. Bono s cosying up to leaders such as George W. Bush is credited with advancing African debt relief and the fight against AIDS. But as an ideal rock n roll stands outside throwing stones not inside sipping tea.

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Subversive is hard to claim when you re working with a company that s about to be the biggest on Earth he conceded in his book. For a band that built its reputation on fighting the good fight for the small guy Songs of Innocence was more about corporate entitlement than punk anarchy. To be fair Bono did not invent using music as a loss leader to harvest fans data.

Corporate Players Negotiate Splits With

By 2014 Spotify was already training us to rent access to the world s record library so it could collect in perpetuity. The following year Apple would launch its own subscription service. It was an early sign of an unfortunate commercial truth. Corporate players have the clout to negotiate their splits with big tech.

For the vast majority of musicians the emerging business model would mean competing for crumbs while monster acts and major labels take the lion s share of the streamers billions. U2 have survived and prospered. Streams and sales and tours have kept their legend booming. The late universally adored Dolly Parton even appears on Carnaval de Luz co-writing and singing a duet billed as her final recorded performance.

Grievance Regarding iTunes Album Giveaway

But for many that 12-year-old grievance just will not go away. They probably iTunes d her on to their album and she did not even know about it another Reddit wag posted. That is harsh. But you know what they say about spilt milk.

Carnaval de Luz is out November 13 on Island Records through Universal.