UAE Air Defenses Under Siege: Iranian Missile and Drone Attacks Persist, Defying US Claims

Despite claims of US dominance, Iranian missile and drone attacks continue to target the UAE, resulting in casualties and economic disruption. The conflict reveals the resilience of the Iranian regime and the challenges the US faces in containing the threat, with the White House's initial optimism now challenged by the ongoing conflict. The US has to make the right moves if they want to weaken the regime.

The skies over Abu Dhabi and Dubai remained dangerous last weekend, mirroring the threats experienced in the preceding weeks. The United Arab Emirates' air defenses intercepted a significant number of Iran ian projectiles, including 23 ballistic missiles and 56 drones on Saturday alone, according to the nation’s defense ministry.

This reality starkly contrasts with earlier optimistic pronouncements from the White House regarding the dismantling of Iran’s missile program and dominance of its airspace. The Iranian regime's capacity to inflict damage continues to be proven daily, defying the confident claims made by Washington in the early stages of the conflict. The attacks resulted in the deaths of two UAE armed forces members and injuries to 11 others. While most attacks are intercepted, and major airports, frequently used by international travelers, remain operational, the sustained targeting of oil and industrial facilities indicates the regime’s resilience and resolve. On Sunday, the UAE intercepted another 10 missiles and 50 drones. This persistence highlights the staying power of the Iranian regime. Despite assassinations of its leaders and military actions from the United States and Israel for over a month, Iran has effectively concealed missile launchers and conserved its drone supply. The regime doesn't need to completely cripple its neighbors; it simply needs to disrupt them to create instability in the global economy, demonstrating its ability to extend the conflict.\More than three weeks have passed since US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth asserted that the US had “functionally defeated” Iranian missile production. Despite this claim, Iran continues to launch missiles. Hegseth also claimed on March 13 that Iranian drone capabilities were being neutralized, eliminating the threat to the US and its allies. However, the persistent attacks demonstrate the ongoing nature of the threat, regardless of assertive rhetoric. The situation also raises questions about the leadership's competence as the conflict develops. It is essential to recall past statements and assess their credibility in the context of the evolving war. The contrast between military capabilities is undeniable. American forces exhibit dominance, exemplified by their high-risk rescue operation of a downed airman. This operation effectively prevented Tehran from securing a propaganda victory and, in turn, offered a win for Donald Trump. Trump reacted with jubilation and then threats. He is now threatening Iran with further destruction if it does not allow ships through the Strait of Hormuz, employing harsh language and threats of airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, and has not dismissed the possibility of deploying ground troops. The jet fighter rescue, however, also serves as a reminder of Trump's premature confidence. His initial assessment appeared to disregard Iran's capacity for resistance, as he claimed they had lost their radar capabilities and could not target American warplanes. Yet, within a week, the US had lost a fighter jet and an attack aircraft, and had to destroy transport aircraft during the rescue operation inside Iran. The situation reveals both the strength of the American military and the potential complacency of its commander-in-chief.\While the US maintains air superiority, it has yet to achieve complete air supremacy. Iran, despite ongoing weakening, seems determined. The Islamic Republic is fighting for its very survival; therefore, airstrikes on civilian targets are unlikely to deter them, especially while US and Israeli forces have yet to eliminate all military targets. Danny Citrinowicz, a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Israeli intelligence official, has highlighted the ineffectiveness of targeting critical infrastructure, stating that such strikes will not trigger mass unrest, force Tehran to surrender, or halt the missile campaign. Trump's frustration is evident in his aggressive demands for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian leaders are unlikely to cease missile launches simply because of civilian casualties. If Trump wants to weaken the regime, he needs to focus on military targets instead of civilians. His social media posts and threats from earlier weeks, including vows of “death, fire and fury,” exemplify his return to an aggressive stance as shipping disruption continues





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