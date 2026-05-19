UAE Nuclear Power Plant Forced to Rely on Backup Generators after Drone Attack

Threatened by war, nuclear reactors in Ukraine and Iran are also vulnerable to military attacks. With the drone attack on the UAE nuclear power plant, it has become the first fully operating nuclear power plant to rely on backup generators as a result of a military strike. The incident highlights the significance of the attack on the switch yard, which routes electricity in and out of the plant, in making the plant's nuclear operations seemingly helpless against external interference.

Staff working at the Barakah nuclear power plant in 2020. Reactor no 3 lost off-site power for about 24 hours after the attack. Reactor no 3 at the Barakah nuclear plant lost off-site power, causing it to rely on emergency diesel generators.

Iran, or one of its regional proxies, is likely to have been behind the strike. One of three drones got through from the west, causing a fire close to a four-reactor plant that supplies the UAE with a quarter of its electricity. The UAE said the strike hit an electrical generator ‘outside the inner perimeter’, raising fears it could have hit the switch yard which lies just beyond a wall around the site’s reactors.

It is the first time a fully operating nuclear power plant has had to rely on backup generators as a result of a military attack. Experts told the Guardian there should have been sufficient power available from the other three reactors on-site, but this does not seem to have immediately been the case.

A UAE nuclear safety regulator said the attack did not cause any radioactive material to be released, but the significant damage to the switch yard still remains unclear. Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, which has one working reactor, could possibly be directly attacked or lose external power in the event of a new attack





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UAE Nuclear Power Plant Drone Attack Switch Yard Nuclear Reactors Iran Nuclear Plant Nuclear Threat Nuclear Power Plant Attacks Agency IAEA Nuclear Industry Geneva Conventions World Nuclear Association Military Activity Drone Attack Incident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UAE slams 'dangerous escalation' after drone hits near nuclear plantAbu Dhabi officials say radiation levels are normal and there was no damage to the plant, but authorities are now working to determine who carried out the attack.

Read more »

UAE blames Iran or its proxies for drone strike fire near nuclear plantAbu Dhabi denounces ‘dangerous escalation’ as Iran war ceasefire grows more precarious

Read more »

Drone strike sparks fire at UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant amid rising US‑Iran tensionsA drone hit an electrical generator at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates, causing a fire but no injuries or radiological release. Emirati officials are investigating the attack, which they say originated from the western border, and affirmed their right to respond. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported backup generators are supplying power and called for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities. The incident comes as President Trump threatens further action against Iran, which has recently escalated attacks on Gulf states following US moves in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

US Iran ceasefire threatens to crumble as leaders prepare to meetThere are reports emerging that Israeli and US authorities are preparing to resume attacks on Iran. There are also concerns of regional neighbors being brought into the conflict, as the United Arab Emirates has reported a drone strike at a nuclear power plant.

Read more »