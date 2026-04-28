UAE Withdraws from OPEC, Exposing Gulf Divisions Amidst Energy Crisis

The United Arab Emirates has announced its departure from OPEC, citing a reassessment of its energy strategy and dissatisfaction with regional responses to Iranian aggression. This move is expected to reshape the global oil market and represents a win for former US President Donald Trump's long-standing criticism of the organization.

The United Arab Emirates has announced its withdrawal from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ), a decision stemming from a confluence of factors including the ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by tensions surrounding Iran , and a growing divergence in strategic priorities within the Gulf region.

This marks a significant shift for the UAE, a long-standing member of the organization, and is poised to potentially reshape the dynamics of the global oil market. The decision, confirmed by UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei, was reached after a thorough evaluation of the nation’s energy policies, both present and future, with a particular focus on production levels.

Notably, the UAE did not engage in consultations with other OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia, the group’s de facto leader, prior to making this policy decision. This lack of prior discussion underscores the independent path the UAE is now charting in its energy strategy. The timing of the UAE’s departure is particularly noteworthy given the current geopolitical landscape.

The Iran conflict has created substantial disruption to energy flows, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil and liquefied natural gas transport. Iranian threats and attacks on vessels navigating this strait have already hampered the ability of Gulf producers to reliably export their resources.

While the UAE minister downplayed the immediate market impact, citing the existing challenges in the strait, the long-term consequences of a diminished OPEC, lacking a key member like the UAE, are likely to be considerable. The UAE’s rationale extends beyond immediate market concerns. The country has increasingly voiced frustration with the perceived lack of robust support from fellow Arab nations in the face of Iranian aggression.

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, publicly criticized the response from both the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab League, deeming the GCC’s support as historically weak, particularly in the areas of political and military assistance. This dissatisfaction with regional solidarity appears to have contributed to the UAE’s decision to pursue a more independent course.

The UAE believes it can better serve its interests, and contribute to global energy security, by operating outside the constraints of OPEC’s collective agreements. The move is also viewed as a significant victory for former US President Donald Trump, who consistently criticized OPEC for allegedly manipulating oil prices to the detriment of the global economy.

As far back as 2018, Trump accused the organization of ‘ripping off the rest of the world’ and linked US military support for Gulf states to their oil pricing policies, suggesting they were exploiting American protection by maintaining high prices. The UAE’s exit aligns with Trump’s long-held stance against OPEC’s influence. Beyond the political implications, the UAE’s decision is rooted in its assessment of future energy demands.

The country anticipates a growing global need for energy and believes that operating independently will allow it to fully capitalize on its position as a supplier of low-cost, low-carbon oil. This strategic move is intended to ensure a more responsive and reliable energy supply to the world, ultimately benefiting consumers and the broader global economy.

The UAE’s departure, alongside its exit from the OPEC+ grouping, signifies a willingness to prioritize its own national interests and pursue a more flexible energy policy in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The global spare capacity is currently at historically low levels, making the oil market increasingly sensitive to supply disruptions. The UAE’s decision to operate outside of OPEC allows it to leverage its resources more effectively in this tight market





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