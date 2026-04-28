UAE Withdraws from OPEC in Blow to Saudi Arabia, Trump Claims Victory

The United Arab Emirates has announced its withdrawal from OPEC, a move welcomed by Donald Trump who has long accused the organization of manipulating oil prices. This decision comes amid global energy concerns and raises questions about OPEC's future influence and Saudi Arabia's leadership.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ) has experienced a significant disruption with the United Arab Emirates ( UAE ) announcing its withdrawal from the group, effective Friday.

This decision represents a substantial win for Donald Trump, who has consistently accused OPEC of artificially inflating oil prices, effectively ‘ripping off the rest of the world. ’ The move comes amidst a period of global energy instability exacerbated by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, and poses a challenge to Saudi Arabia’s traditionally dominant role within the organization.

The UAE’s departure could introduce disarray within OPEC, potentially weakening its ability to present a unified front, despite existing internal disagreements concerning geopolitical strategies and production quotas. The UAE’s decision is particularly noteworthy given the existing challenges faced by Gulf producers in navigating the Strait of Hormuz. This critical waterway, situated between Iran and Oman, is responsible for the transit of approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iranian threats and attacks on vessels have already created significant obstacles to export operations. However, the UAE’s energy ministry has downplayed the immediate impact of its withdrawal, asserting that constraints within the Strait of Hormuz already limit export capacity. The ministry emphasized that leaving OPEC will grant the UAE greater operational ‘flexibility’ and align with its broader ‘long-term strategic and economic vision.

’ The UAE initially joined OPEC in 1967 through the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and continued its membership following the formation of the UAE in 1971. This departure marks a significant shift in the regional energy landscape. The price of Brent crude oil has already experienced volatility, reaching a high of $119.50 a barrel since the outbreak of the conflict involving Iran, and rising 3.4% to $111.67 on Tuesday alone.

The United States has also linked its military support for Gulf nations to oil prices, with President Trump stating that while the US provides defense for OPEC members, they respond by ‘exploiting this’ through elevated oil prices. This sentiment underscores the complex interplay between energy policy, geopolitical alliances, and economic interests. The UAE’s decision also follows criticism leveled against fellow Arab states for insufficient support in protecting the UAE from repeated Iranian attacks during the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, publicly criticized the response from both the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressing surprise at the perceived weakness of the GCC’s political and military stance. He noted that while logistical support was provided, the overall response was historically the weakest. The UAE’s position as one of the few OPEC members with substantial spare production capacity adds another layer of significance to its departure.

Analysts suggest that outside of OPEC, the UAE will have both the incentive and the capacity to increase production, potentially challenging Saudi Arabia’s role as the primary market stabilizer and contributing to a more volatile oil market. The diminished capacity of OPEC to manage supply imbalances could lead to increased price fluctuations and uncertainty in the global energy market.

The move is seen as a potential catalyst for a restructuring of power dynamics within the oil industry and a re-evaluation of OPEC’s influence





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