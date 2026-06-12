Uber appeals against order to reinstate driver after 16 misconduct allegations

Uber has appealed against an order made by the fair work umpire to reinstate a driver who was banned after receiving 16 misconduct allegations, calling on the government to go further as it updates its deactivation laws concerning sexual harassment.

Uber has appealed against an order made by the fair work umpire to reinstate a driver who was banned after receiving 16 misconduct allegations, calling on the government to go further as it updates its deactivation laws concerning sexual harassment .

The ride-share giant filed a notice of appeal to the Fair Work Commission which last month ruled that Uber had to reinstate the driver and compensate him for a year of lost pay. The appeal highlights key challenges in the enforcement of laws introduced last year aimed at strengthening protections for gig economy workers.

Those laws give Uber drivers the ability to appeal against being unfairly deactivated from a platform, pulling them closer in line with standard employees, who can lodge unfair dismissal claims. The government has announced plans to make it easier for digital platforms to act more quickly and with greater clarity when deactivating drivers and operators facing sexual harassment allegations.

Platforms will no longer need to share identifying details about a complainant with the accused worker, instead only needing to put any sexual harassment allegations in general terms. Uber's Australia and New Zealand head of safety, Nicole Ashcroft, said while she welcomed the government's focus on sexual harassment claims, the narrow update left too many other safety gaps wide open.

In the case Uber is appealing, Ashcroft points out the standards for evidence don't seem to be allowing them to look at patterns of behaviour, such as comments, verbal altercations or dangerous driving. She said that Uber is expected to prove something happened, rather than the code's intention of a reasonable belief.

The company's appeal includes a claim that the commissioner did not sufficiently account for evidence including a photo supplied by the passenger showing the driver reaching a speed of 119km/h in a 100 zone. The latest changes to the code also allow the ride-share platform to outline sexual harassment allegations made to a worker in general terms, rather than providing specific detail.

However, the updates to the code will not apply to the case Uber is currently appealing because it occurred before the changes were introduced. Ashcroft also noted Uber received delayed and inconsistent feedback from the commission on the adequacy of evidence, with commissioners often having different interpretations.

Uber is pushing for a clearer definition of reasonable grounds for deactivation, given the unique nature of work on the platform which can make it harder to collect proof compared to a physical workplace with third-party witnesses and supervisors. The company has its duty to keep its customers safe, and it honestly believes that the safety of the platform is at risk as some of these decisions continue to come through.

Ashcroft hopes further reviews of the code will better define the standard of evidence, and support the platform in maintaining serious misconduct deactivations beyond sexual assault, covering other forms of misconduct including physical assault, refusal of service animals and illegal touting





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