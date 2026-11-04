High Court rules Uber must pay $81m in NSW payroll tax for drivers

Australia's High Court dismissed Uber's appeal in a 6-1 decision, ordering the company to pay $81m in unpaid payroll tax in New South Wales for 2015 to 2020, with the total likely to exceed $100m.

Australia's High Court dismissed Uber's claim that it was not liable to pay payroll tax in New South Wales on Wednesday, ordering the rideshare company to pay 81 million dollars in unpaid taxes.

The 6-1 decision found Uber is liable for the tax years from 2015 to 2020, and the ruling is likely to leave the company with a significant bill for subsequent years that pushes the total well over 100 million dollars. Uber has suffered a bruising loss in Australia's highest court after it argued that it does not employ drivers and claimed that money paid to its drivers were not wages under state law.

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High Court Ruling Ends Legal Appeal

Wednesday's ruling spells the end of the company's legal avenues. Uber was initially successful in appealing against the NSW Chief Commissioner of State Revenue's assessment in a NSW Supreme Court decision, but that success was overturned by the Court of Appeal last year, which challenged Uber for minimising its role as nothing more than connecting drivers and riders.

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Six of seven justices agreed to dismiss the High Court appeal, saying Uber's drivers were employees and the money paid to them was wages. In the judgment, the majority said Uber has structured its rideshare system business so payments from riders are funnelled through it. That gives Uber substantive control over the fares before they are remitted to drivers, allowing Uber to deduct its service fee, or change or cancel the fare entirely.

Uber had argued it was merely a payment collection agent that gave the fare to the driver after deducting service fees, and that it should not be captured by NSW payroll tax rules. The company claimed its drivers were not providing their driving services directly to Uber and that there was no connection between the fares Uber paid its drivers and their work performance. Uber declared it provided mere administrative payment arrangements.

The court agreed with the lower court that Uber's business model depended on collecting money from riders on a per-trip basis and keeping a service fee, and that the driver's service was what allowed Uber to legally do so. The High Court was being asked whether it should uphold a decision from last year, which declared Uber was captured in six NSW payroll tax assessments.

Judges Define Driver Relationship As Wages

High Court Chief Justice Stephen Gageler said there was a direct relationship between a driver's performance and the fares Uber paid to drivers for that work, which meant they were deemed to be wages captured by payroll tax laws. Justice Gageler said contractor provisions had recently been re-enacted in NSW and Victorian tax legislation which were speaking in the present to the emerging gig economy.

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Chief Justice Gageler noted that payroll tax laws had been adjusted late in the last century in multiple states to capture more revenue from contractual arrangements meant to disguise the true nature of the working relationship. He wrote that the contractor provisions have continued always speaking in the present to participants in the gig economy which emerged in this century.

In a joint judgment, Justice Michelle Gordon, James Edelman, Jacqueline Gleeson, Jayne Jagot and Robert Beech-Jones agreed with him, adding that contractor provisions were intended by parliament as one measure designed to catch schemes designed to avoid liability for payroll tax. The remitted amounts from Uber to a driver are paid or payable for or in relation to the performance of work relating to a relevant contract and are therefore deemed to be wages.

Implications For Gig Economy Tax Law

The decision by the High Court leaves the door open for other states to pursue more aggressive interpretations of tax provisions designed to protect the traditional employer-employee relationship from manipulation by use of so-called contractors to replace wages staff. Before the decision was handed down, legal expert Celeste Black last year wrote that the case would probably influence the payroll tax obligations of companies with gig workers across Australia.

The NSW government said payroll tax is a key part of the state's tax base, despite only about one in 20 companies meeting the threshold to pay it. It helps fund essential services that families and households rely on, the NSW finance minister, Courtney Houssos, said on Wednesday. Uber was first handed the 81 million dollar bill in 2021 but beat the tax office in a NSW Supreme Court decision.