UFC Chief Dana White Complains About Weather, Concedes to Indoor Events; President Trump Hosts Cage Fighting Show on South Lawn

The weather is threatening to cloud celebrations, with a strong chance of thunderstorms and high winds predicted after downpours and heavy lightning disrupted a Lincoln Memorial event two days ago. Dana White, the UFC chief, a close friend of the president, declared on Friday that he’s sick and tired of hearing about the weather, before conceding that he’ll prefer to hold future events inside arenas only. US President Donald Trump marked turning 80 on Monday, Australian time, by hailing an agreement to end the war in Iran hours before a birthday celebration that once would have seemed unfathomable: a cage-fighting show on the storied South Lawn of the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Pool Getty via AP

The weather is threatening to cloud celebrations. Sunday night’s forecast predicted a strong chance of thunderstorms and high winds after downpours and heavy lightning disrupted a Lincoln Memorial event two days ago.

Dana White, the UFC chief, a close friend of the president, declared on Friday that he’s sick and tired of hearing about the weather, before conceding that he’ll prefer to hold future events inside arenas only. The UFC posted on social media that they anticipate inclement weather in the area, so attendees should plan accordingly.

US President Donald Trump marked turning 80 on Monday, Australian time, by hailing an agreement to end the war in Iran hours before a birthday celebration that once would have seemed unfathomable: a cage-fighting show on the storied South Lawn of the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Pool Getty via A





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UFC Dana White President Trump Cage-Fighting Show South Lawn Of The White House Weather High Winds Thunderstorms Lincoln Memorial Event Agreement To End The War In Iran Birthday Celebration

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