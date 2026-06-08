UFC Freedom 250: $1M Bet on Gaethje Sparks GOAT Debate as White Defends White House Show

A $1 million bet by fighter Arman Tsarukyan on underdog Justin Gaethje to dethrone Ilia Topuria at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House has intensified betting action and debate over legacies, while UFC President Dana White faces criticism from Joe Rogan over the venue's safety and authenticity.

A major UFC event, UFC Freedom 250, is set to take place at the White House , featuring a highly anticipated lightweight championship bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje .

The event has captured significant betting attention, highlighted by a reported $1 million wager from fighter Arman Tsarukyan on Gaethje, an underdog with a remarkable history of overcoming the odds. Tsarukyan, whose family wealth is substantial, placed the bet during a live stream, joking about his confidence and plans to purchase a private jet with any winnings.

Gaethje, known as The Highlight, has been an underdog 13 times in his UFC career, winning 10 of those fights, including many as a betting outsider. His style has earned him 15 performance bonuses, which he has used to acquire luxury assets and businesses. Australian bookmakers report heavy betting action on a first-round knockout for Gaethje, which offers high odds. The co-main event sees Alex Pereira challenging Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

Pereira, already a two-weight champion (middleweight and light heavyweight), aims to become the first three-weight champion in UFC history. UFC President Dana White has stated that a victory for Pereira would propel him into the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) conversation, potentially surpassing Jon Jones, whom White has long considered the benchmark. This assertion comes amidst commentary from Joe Rogan, who criticized the White House venue as a gimmick and expressed security concerns about holding major title fights outdoors.

White反驳ed Rogan's comments, defending the significance of the event and Pereira's potential achievement. The betting markets reflect the narrative, with Sportsbet reporting four times more money placed on Pereira to win his bout despite the odds being even. For the main event, Topuria is the favorite, but the substantial wagers on Gaethje, including Tsarukyan's seven-figure bet, indicate strong belief in another upset.

The event is scheduled for June 15, 10 AM AEST, and is part of celebrations for America's 250th anniversary. It represents a landmark moment for the UFC, blending high-stakes fights with a historic venue, though not without controversy regarding its execution and broader implications for fighter legacies





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UFC UFC Freedom 250 Justin Gaethje Ilia Topuria Arman Tsarukyan Alex Pereira Dana White Joe Rogan Betting GOAT White House Lightweight Title Heavyweight Title

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