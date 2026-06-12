UFC Makes History with Fight Card on White House Grounds

The UFC will stage a fight card on the White House grounds this weekend, marking a historic moment for the organization. The event has its roots in a friendship between UFC President and CEO Dana White and Donald Trump, who has been a long-time supporter of the UFC.

This weekend, the UFC will make history by staging a fight card on the White House grounds, an event that has its roots in a friendship stretching back more than two decades.

UFC President and CEO Dana White credits Donald Trump for being the first person to recognize the potential of the UFC, and for championing the organization before it became popular. White and Trump have maintained a close friendship over the years, despite rarely discussing politics. Instead, they often talk about 'goofy guy stuff that all guys talk about.

' The UFC's history with Trump dates back to the 1980s, when Trump hosted some of the biggest boxing events at his Atlantic City casinos. He helped turn the city into a huge fight destination, and staged enormous title fights featuring stars such as Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, and George Foreman. Trump also developed a close relationship with Tyson, hosting several of the heavyweight's biggest fights at his casinos.

Trump's interest in combat sports started in 1971, when Muhammad Ali squared off with Joe Frazier in Madison Square Garden. In 2018, Trump issued a posthumous pardon to boxing legend Jack Johnson, the first African-American heavyweight champion. Johnson had been convicted in 1913 under the Mann Act for traveling across state lines with his white girlfriend, who would later become his wife.

Trump has become one of the UFC's most visible supporters over the last few years, and knows many of the fighters. He calls White twice a month to discuss fights, and has even made a request to have Derrick Lewis, his favourite fighter, compete on the White House card. White says the main event guys will come from the Oval Office, and that the walkouts and everything for this fight are 'incredible and a one-of-one.

' The event is a unique experience for UFC fans all over the world, and White is excited to see it come to life. The construction of a one-of-a-kind arena on America's front lawn is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the UFC team, and White is proud to be a part of it





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