Chengdu Rongcheng, coached by John Aloisi, led the Chinese Super League by 14 points with five games to go but collapsed, losing the title to Dalian Yingbo on head-to-head record after both finished on 52 points.

John Aloisi's Chengdu Rongcheng have suffered one of the most extraordinary collapses in world football history, squandering a 14-point lead with five games remaining to miss out on the Chinese Super League title.

They needed just two points from their final five matches to secure a historic triumph, but they picked up only one. The Australian great took over Chengdu at the start of this year, his first coaching role outside of Australia. For the entire season, up until Sunday night, they sat in first position on the ladder.

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No team from western China has ever won the title, and with Chengdu given a significant head start due to nine of the competition's 16 teams receiving points deductions ranging between 5 and 10 as part of sweeping anti-corruption investigations, this looked like their season. On the final day, Chengdu needed a draw at minimum away to Shandong Taishan.

They fell 2-0 down after just 23 minutes, then pulled themselves back to 3-2, needing one more goal from the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time to drag themselves over the line. Despite a furious late rally, they could not get the job done and lost 3-2.

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Dalian Yingbo Secure Title On Final Day

Meanwhile, in a match played concurrently, Dalian Yingbo beat Tianjin Jinmen Tiger 3-1 in heavy snow. That result ensured they would supplant Chengdu on top of the table. Both sides finished equal on 52 points from 30 matches, but since head-to-head records are the first tiebreaker in the CSL rather than goal difference, Aloisi's men dropped to second place despite boasting a superior goal difference by ten.

The final day played out in pulsating fashion with Chengdu and Dalian's matches kicking off at the same time. Chengdu were briefly back in pole position when Tianjin converted a penalty to level the scores against Dalian, meaning a loss would have been enough for Aloisi's team. But Dalian regained the lead, and Chengdu were never able to find the equaliser that would have made them champions in just their eighth season of existence.

Even crueller, Chengdu hosted Dalian in the penultimate round and lost 1-0, but only after VAR denied them a 90th-minute equaliser due to offside, which would have clinched the title for them there and then. It was the first time all season Chengdu had coughed up top spot on the table, with Dalian winning their final five games while Aloisi's team picked up just one point from their last five outings.

Chengdu's title race lead was greater than the 12-point lead Newcastle United gave up to Manchester United in 1995-96 in the Premier League, while the Red Devils also blew a 12-point advantage over Arsenal in the 1997-98 campaign. For weeks, Chengdu's players have seemed frozen by the mere thought of the final hurdle in front of them.

Speaking in early September, back when the prospect of them not winning the title seemed impossible, Aloisi spoke of how he needed to ensure the nervous energy of the club's huge and impatient supporter base did not seep into his dressing room and affect their mentality. Chengdu fans had already been calling for Aloisi to be sacked for weeks, fearful that he would be unable to arrest the slow-moving car crash they were witnessing, and convinced the only way to change the situation was by changing the coach.

Angry Chengdu Fans Vent Fury Post Match

More than 4000 supporters travelled to Shandong in the hope that they would be proved wrong, only to have their hearts torn out in front of them. Post-match, those fans assembled in the lobby of the hotel where the team was staying, venting their fury at players as they arrived as security stepped in to ensure the verbal exchanges did not become physical.

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Forty minutes after the final whistle, the club released a statement apologising for the result and asking for those fans to stick with them. Even that, to some sections of the Chinese media, was evidence of mental fragility, that such a statement was ready to be published so quickly.

One reporter described Chengdu as a worldwide laughingstock, and other journalists apportioned blame to players for failing to deliver on the pitch, club executives for longstanding recruitment issues, and, of course, Aloisi, for being unable to stop the rot. Marko Rudan, who this year joined Dalian Yingbo as an assistant, was part of the coaching staff that oversaw the title win.

Aloisi Reflects On Devastating Title Collapse

The last time a team from Dalian won the Chinese Super League was 2005, the same year as Aloisi's famous penalty for the Socceroos. Asked if he would resign as a result of failing to clinch the title, Aloisi said it was not the time to have that discussion. As a team, together with the club and everyone, we need to review where we fell short in our past five matches, he said.

We need to face our problems, and then work on those aspects. Aloisi also expressed his sorrow to the fans and players. We are indeed very disappointed not to have won the championship. We are in a very despairing state.

There is nothing else to say, Aloisi told local media via a Chinese translator after the loss to Shandong. I want to say sorry to everyone. We certainly know that our fans have travelled a long way to fight alongside us and support us. Right now, my only feeling is one of great dejection and disappointment, because we could see the trophy right in front of us, but could not get it.

For Aloisi, who converted the penalty that took the Socceroos to their first FIFA World Cup in 32 years, making him an instant national icon, this collapse will now unfortunately associate him with one of the most extraordinary collapses in world football history. Twenty-one years after his famous penalty, this is a stain that may take some time for him to wash away.