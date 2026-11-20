Britain and the EU agreed on Friday to scrap trade checks, link emissions trading schemes and allow 100,000 young adults from each side to live and work abroad for up to three years, with student fees and manufacturing rules still under negotiation.

Britain and the European Union agreed on Friday to deals on trade, carbon emissions and youth movement and pledged to rebuild ties with what they called an ambitious and dynamic post- Brexit relationship.

New EU UK Trade And Emissions Deals

The agreements were confirmed in a joint statement after a summit in Brussels, the second EU-UK summit since Britain became the first country to leave the world's biggest trading bloc. The deals will scrap checks on the trade in plant and animal products, link their emissions trading schemes and let 100,000 young adults from each side live and work in the others countries for up to three years.

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The summit brought together European Council President Antonio Costa, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Von der Leyen said the deal is a turning point in EU-UK relations. Burnham called it a landmark. This is a good day for Britain, he said.

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This is a good day for Europe. The agreements mark a decade since Britain voted to leave the EU and six years since the divorce became final. Burnham pitched the package as a way of cutting costs, keeping prices down in the supermarkets and creating opportunities for young people. He said the deals could add 0.5 per cent to Britain economy, having previously set it at 0.4 per cent.

The deals include an agreement for up to 100,000 young adults from Britain to live and work in EU countries for up to three years, and the same number of Europeans to come to the UK. There is also an emissions trading agreement and a deal to remove checks on food and agricultural products that will make things cheaper and easier for British exporters to Europe.

Student Fees Remain Key Unresolved Issue

Other areas remain a work in progress, with the two sides giving themselves six months to reach an agreement on the level of student fees for EU students in the UK and vice versa. An EU official said the package is contingent on the two sides reaching agreement on university tuition fees in the next six months.

EU negotiators want European students to pay domestic fees if they study in Britain rather than the higher fees for foreign students, something the UK has resisted. The official said negotiations had not been easy, but they sensed goodwill to resolve the issue. The official was designated to brief reporters about the summit but only on the condition that they not be named.

Talks are also continuing on Britain desire to have access to the bloc made in Europe rules for manufacturing. Critics say the deals are a betrayal of Brexit. To get the deals, the UK must accept some EU rules and standards that it has no role in setting. Supporters of Brexit say that undermines Britain independence.

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I am afraid that the great Brexit debate has just started again, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told the BBC. It is perfectly clear that this very, very soon becomes a debate about: do we rejoin or do we stay out? Burnham said The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.

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Burnham has said all options should be on the table for future relations, including rejoining the now-27-nation bloc. But he has stressed that reversing Brexit is just one possible outcome, and far from imminent. It would need the backing not just of British voters, but the unanimous support of a mistrustful EU. Still, he has broken a long political code of silence on the option of rejoining.

Months, likely years, of negotiations lie ahead on everything from student fees to manufacturing rules. The war in Ukraine, and the UK military strength, are drawing the two back together, and the summit provides the EU with an opportunity to discuss stronger cooperation on security and defence, as well as efforts to restrict irregular migration.

European Council President Emphasises Security Ties

Our security and prosperity are closely intertwined, making a strong partnership between us essential, Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, said ahead of the meeting. By deepening our cooperation, we can strengthen our ability to address the challenges of our time, strengthen our resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond.

Nevertheless, feelings remain raw, and EU officials have been reluctant to encourage talk of the UK rejoining. They are weary from the shifting demands of seven British prime ministers over the last decade and want real clarity about the country intentions. Ireland ambassador in London, Sonja Hyland, said that when Britain voted for Brexit, there was a lack of clarity as to exactly what that meant.

If Britain wants to reopen negotiations, she said, it must make a clear decision as to what it wants.