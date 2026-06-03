UK Athletics Fined After Paralympic Athlete's Fatal Training Accident

UK Athletics has been fined for corporate manslaughter following the 2017 death of Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei, who was crushed by a falling throwing cage during training in London. The incident, deemed wholly avoidable, also resulted in a community order for the event's head of sport.

In 2017, Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei was killed in a tragic accident while preparing for the World Para Athletics Championships in London. Hayayei, a 36-year-old athlete from the United Arab Emirates who had cerebral palsy, was training at the Newham Leisure Centre when a metal throwing cage collapsed and fell on him.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred just before the championships where he was scheduled to compete in the javelin and shot-put events, having made his debut at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. An investigation into the accident revealed that the stabilising metal lattice base plates of the discus cage were missing. This critical safety failure led to the cage's collapse.

UK Athletics, the governing body responsible for the event, pleaded guilty to corporate manslaughter. The organization was fined £350,000 (approximately $656,000) and ordered to pay additional court costs of £44,000 ($82,500). Keith Davies, who served as head of sport for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, also faced legal consequences. The 79-year-old retired physical education teacher pleaded guilty to a health and safety charge and was sentenced to 175 hours of unpaid work.

The judge emphasized that Davies either knew or should have known about the equipment's dangers, especially given that an identical cage had previously collapsed. The court heard emotional testimony from Hayayei's widow, Badriah, who described the devastating impact of his death on their family, leaving her to care for five young children alone. A representative from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service stated that UK Athletics displayed gross negligence in its safety management, directly causing the death of a talented athlete.

The judge labeled the incident as "tragic, untimely and wholly avoidable.

" UK Athletics issued a public apology, expressing deep regret and committing to learn from the failure to implement stronger safety standards across the sport. The case underscores the vital importance of rigorous safety protocols in athletic events, particularly those involving high-risk equipment





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