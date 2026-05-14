UK Cabinet minister Wes Streeting quits government, piling pressure on PM Sir Keir Starmer

UK Cabinet minister Wes Streeting has resigned from government, putting pressure on under-fire Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to step down. Sir Keir, who won a landslide election less than two years ago, is facing growing calls to quit following catastrophic local election results last week which saw the party lose almost 1,500 seats to opponents.

UK Cabinet minister Wes Streeting has quit government , piling pressure on under-fire Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to stand down . Sir Keir, who won a landslide election less than two years ago, is facing growing calls to quit following catastrophic local election results last week which saw the party lose almost 1 , 500 seats to opponents.

Mr Streeting, the health minister, is widely viewed as a potential leadership candidate and his allies say he is preparing a tilt for the top job.

"It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and that Labour MPs and Labour Unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism," Mr Streeting said in a letter to the prime minister published on X. He went on: "You have shown courage and statesmanship on the world stage - not least in keeping Britain out of the war in Iran. Sir Keir, who won an overwhelming majority in the 2024 general election, is attempting to weather a string of ministerial resignations and scores of MPs demands that he set out a timetable for his exit.

After the results, Sir Keir acknowledged his MPs' anger but suggested he would fight a challenge to his leadership, saying: "I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will.





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UK Cabinet Minister Wes Streeting Quit Government Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Stand Down Local Election Results Party Lose Almost 1 500 Seats Opponents Health Minister Potential Leadership Candidate Preparing A Tilt For The Top Job Letter To The Prime Minister World Stage War In Iran Catastrophic Mps Demands Set Out A Timetable For His Exit Fight A Challenge To His Leadership Acknowledged His Mps' Anger Doubters Prove Them Wrong General Election 2024 Overwhelming Majority String Of Ministerial Resignations Scores Of Mps Demands

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