UK Cities Witness Clashes as Far-Right Marches and Counter-Protests Erupt Across Multiple Locations

Far-right demonstrations in Brighton, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Glasgow led to clashes with anti-racist counter-protesters and multiple arrests, following recent unrest in Belfast and Southampton. The protests highlight growing societal divisions over immigration and race, with police managing tense rival gatherings and political figures warning of increasing polarization.

Far-right marches erupted across several UK cities on Saturday, leading to clashes with anti-racist and anti-fascist counter-protesters and resulting in multiple arrests. The demonstrations in Brighton , Liverpool , Sheffield , and Glasgow follow recent violent unrest in Belfast and Southampton .

In Belfast, homes and vehicles were set on fire after Stephen Ogilvie, 44, lost an eye in a knife attack. Hadi Alodid, 30, originally from Sudan, has been charged with attempted murder in that case.

Meanwhile, five people were jailed for violent disorder after riots in Southampton linked to the death of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student. Nowak was wrongly arrested over false racism claims while dying from stab wounds inflicted by Vickrum Digwa, a British Sikh who has since been jailed for murder. In Sheffield, the far-right group Raise the Colours, describing itself as a grassroots movement for unity and patriotism opposing illegal immigration, held a protest.

South Yorkshire police arrested five individuals: four men for public order offences and a 17-year-old boy for an alleged attack on an emergency worker. Superintendent Charlotte Bloxham noted the operation was complicated by a counter-protest group that failed to adhere to conditions, but officers managed both events safely. In Brighton, the anti-immigration South East Patriots rallied, calling for stronger border control, enforcement of immigration laws, and deportations.

Over 20 anti-racist groups, including DJ Fatboy Slim, participated in a Carnival Against Fascism counter-demonstration, vowing a united resistance to show the far right they are not welcome. Minor skirmishes occurred near Brighton railway station, with police arresting one man for breaching the peace and assaulting an officer, and another for a public order offence. In Liverpool, clashes in the Walton area saw right-wing groups chanting for mass deportations; Merseyside police arrested one person for breach of the peace.

The day's events unfolded as Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, warned the UK is heading toward the polarized, poisonous politics of the US under current Labour leadership. Speaking during a campaign speech for the Makerfield byelection, Burnham said discourse is increasingly divisive and communities no longer work together, asking if the country can stay on its current path.

In Glasgow, thousands joined a "reclaim our streets" march organized by Stand Up to Racism, met by a smaller, fenced-off counter-protest group. Some counter-protesters performed Nazi salutes and wore balaclavas; tensions rose as some attempted to breach police barriers. The protests reflect deepening societal divisions over immigration, race, and national identity, with law enforcement facing challenges in managing rival gatherings amid heightened emotions and sporadic violence.

The incidents underscore concerns about the spread of far-right activism and the robustness of counter-movements, set against a backdrop of recent high-profile criminal cases that have inflamed public sentiment. Political leaders are being urged to address the root causes of polarization as similar demonstrations are anticipated in the future





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