FIFA confirms the United Kingdom will host the 2035 Women's World Cup, marking the first time the tournament returns to the nation since 1966 with 48 teams competing across 22 proposed venues.

FIFA has officially confirmed that the United Kingdom will host the 2035 Women's World Cup. This major sporting event will mark the first time the tournament is hosted in the country since the 1966 men's World Cup in England. The four home nations- England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales -will jointly stage the competition, creating a unified platform for football across the region.

Stadium Selection and Quality Assessments

The UK bid document lists 22 potential stadiums as venues for the tournament. Sixteen of these facilities are located in England, three are in Wales, two are in Scotland, and one is in Northern Ireland. Fifteen host cities are in the running, though the bid officially lists 16 by counting Trafford as distinct from Manchester. Wembley Stadium has been proposed to host the final, a role it previously held during the 2022 Women's European Championship.

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FIFA evaluated 19 stadiums for their suitability, assessing them as being of high quality. All facilities received a score of at least four out of five. However, Elland Road in Leeds scored 3.9, while Easter Road in Edinburgh, Windsor Park in Belfast, and Nottingham's City Ground all received scores of 3.6. Old Trafford was assessed by FIFA but remains subject to change depending on redevelopment plans.

Tournament Structure and Schedule Details

The 2035 tournament will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches over a span of 39 days. It will be the second Women's World Cup to expand to 48 teams, following the 2031 edition in Brazil. The format will include 12 groups of four teams, followed by knockout rounds starting with the last 32. This expansion mirrors the structure of the men's tournament held earlier this year.

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Although official dates have not been confirmed, indicative dates of 21 June to 29 July have been informally used as a template during the bidding process. Debbie Hewitt, the Football Association chair, emphasized the broader significance of the event. She stated that the organizers will celebrate the power of women's football, inspire the next generation, and unite fans from every corner of the world.

Negotiations and Infrastructure Requirements

Discussions are ongoing between the UK government and the four home football associations regarding FIFA's demands for tax-free status and exemptions from exchange-rate fees. These financial arrangements are critical for the success of the event. The final list of venues will be whittled down from the initial 22 stadiums to between 14 and 16 venues as planning progresses.

Certain venues face specific redevelopment challenges. The Powerhouse Stadium in Wrexham is scheduled for two stages of redevelopment, which must align with the tournament timeline. Chelsea's stadium also faces a conditional requirement: only a redeveloped Stamford Bridge or a new club stadium would qualify for inclusion. These infrastructure projects highlight the complex logistical preparations required for such a large-scale international event.

Regional Context and Future Events

The 2035 Women's World Cup will be the largest single-sport event staged in the UK. The region continues to prepare for major international competitions, with England, Scotland, and Wales set to co-host the men's European Championship in 2028 alongside the Republic of Ireland. This upcoming tournament will serve as a precursor to the 2035 Women's World Cup, allowing organizers to refine operational strategies and venue standards for the subsequent women's event.