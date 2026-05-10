UK Foreign Secretary Anthony Albanese and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discuss security issues in the Gulf: 'important conversations'

The situation in the Gulf remains tense with ongoing strikes and a worrying lack of formal end to the ceasefire. There have been hints of further escalation, as seen in Donald Trump's social media posts. Meanwhile, in other developments, UK Foreign Secretary Anthony Albanese met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hoping to address the security concerns in the region.

There is a gnawing 'Groundhog Day' vibe creeping in at the moment. A proposal to end the war is drafted. It's handed to the mediators.

They pass it on to the other side. The waiting begins. The reply is provided. And little movement ensues.

Rinse, repeat, etc. One of the reasons it's so tense at the moment is because no-one knows if widespread fighting is on the horizon. Strikes in the Gulf over the past few days have served to fuel that anxiety, although the muted response so far may also have proven the point about a reluctance to formally end the ceasefire.

Most of Donald Trump's social media posts in recent days had focused on the LIV Golf at his Trump National Golf Course in Virginia, which he also attended as the proprietor of the venue and the nation's Golfer-in-Chief, as well as memes of military action against Iran — including one of him on the deck of an American warship attacking the Iranian navy, wearing a bulletproof vest replete with the Stars and Stripes. But after the Iranian response, he took to Truth Social to voice his anger.

'Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY! )' the president posted. Read the latest round-up from the ABC's Middle East correspondent Matthew Doran in full below





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