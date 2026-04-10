UK Government Bans Step-Incest Pornography and Targets Tech Bosses Over Online Abuse

The UK government has implemented a ban on pornography depicting sex acts between stepfamily members and is introducing measures to hold tech executives accountable for failing to remove non-consensual intimate images from their platforms. These actions reflect a broader effort to combat online harm, protect vulnerable individuals, and regulate the pornography industry.

The government has agreed to ban the production of pornography depicting sex acts between stepfamily members following a vote. This ban is part of a broader set of measures proposed by the government, reflecting a growing concern over harmful online content. Last year, the government already criminalized material depicting women being choked, demonstrating a commitment to addressing various forms of abuse and violence.

The amendment, put forward by a Conservative peer, specifically targeted the inclusion of step-incest within a broader ban on harmful content. While some ministers initially expressed reservations, citing potential implementation difficulties due to existing legal frameworks regarding step-relationships, the amendment ultimately passed, paving the way for the new ban. The focus on step-incest reflects a deeper societal worry about the normalization of abusive relationships and the potential for harm, particularly in the context of readily accessible online pornography.\The implications of the ban are significant. Once the law comes into effect, individuals found possessing or publishing pornography that depicts incest between family members or sex between step- or foster-relations where one party is portrayed as being under 18, will face criminal charges. Penalties for publication range from two to five years’ imprisonment, contingent upon the severity of the content. Lady Bertin, a key proponent of the amendment, welcomed the government's plan, emphasizing the detrimental impact of such content in normalizing child sexual abuse and other abusive dynamics. Alex Davies-Jones, the minister for victims and tackling violence against girls, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the devastating consequences of harmful online content and its real-world impact. The government's actions underscore a dedication to creating a safer online environment, and a commitment to address the issue of misogynistic and harmful content online, and protect women and girls. The ban is seen as a crucial step towards regulating the high-harm industry of pornography. This aligns with the government's broader strategy to combat violence against women and girls.\Furthermore, the government is also moving to hold tech companies accountable for the spread of non-consensual intimate images, often referred to as “revenge porn.” This initiative, through an amendment to the crime and policing bill, will make tech bosses personally liable if their platforms fail to remove such images promptly. Senior tech executives could face substantial fines or imprisonment, or both, if they fail to act after being notified of such content on their websites. This move reflects a strong commitment to addressing the devastating impact that non-consensual image sharing has on victims. Liz Kendall, the technology secretary, stated that this measure is crucial for protecting women and girls online, and that protecting women and girls online is not optional, it is a responsibility that sits squarely with every tech company’s leadership. The government aims to create a significant deterrent and ensure that tech companies take proactive measures to remove harmful content, thereby protecting victims and fostering a safer online environment. This comprehensive approach, combining the ban on step-incest pornography with measures targeting non-consensual image sharing, reflects a robust strategy to combat online harm and protect vulnerable individuals. The UK is leading the way in regulating this high-harm industry and making the online world safer for everyone





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