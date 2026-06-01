UK Government Withholds Documents on Peter Mandelson's Ambassador Appointment

The UK government has published over 1,500 pages of documents related to Peter Mandelson's appointment as ambassador in Washington, but significant documents remain withheld due to an ongoing investigation.

The UK government has published over 1,500 pages of documents related to Peter Mandelson 's appointment as ambassador in Washington, but significant documents remain withheld due to an ongoing investigation.

According to the Metropolitan police, these documents could potentially prejudice the investigation. The withheld documents include a nine-page summary document produced by United Kingdom Security Vetting (UKSV), which outlines concerns about Mandelson's links to China's minister of finance, Lan Fo'an, and a Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska. The document also mentions a £1m loan Mandelson received to invest in an Israeli startup and a close relationship with a British individual that could be compromising.

Additionally, the documents withheld by the Metropolitan police include a completed declaration of interest form, questions sent by Keir Starmer's chief of staff to Mandelson about his relationship with Epstein, and messages between Mandelson and political figures. The lack of adequate minute-taking has been criticized by MPs on the foreign affairs committee and the intelligence and security committee, as they claim there is no record of phone calls taken by officials in the Foreign Office that detail any pressure from Downing Street to conclude Mandelson's vetting.

The government has stated that these documents will be published as part of a third tranche at the conclusion of the investigation or when no longer prejudicial





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Peter Mandelson UK Government Ambassador Appointment Metropolitan Police United Kingdom Security Vetting China Russia Oleg Deripaska Lan Fo'an Keir Starmer Epstein

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