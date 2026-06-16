UK investigates reports of Russian warship firing warning shots at yacht

The UK's Defence Ministry is investigating reports of a Russian warship firing warning shots at a yacht in the English Channel, just days after British commandos intercepted and boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet vessel.

British authorities are investigating reports that sailors aboard a Russian warship fired warning shots at a yacht in the English Channel . The UK's Defence Ministry is investigating reports a Russian Navy frigate fired warning shots near a yacht in the English Channel .

The incident was understood to have taken place about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, which falls just outside UK territorial waters, on Tuesday local time. The UK-registered civilian yacht has alleged that a Russian Navy vessel fired the warning shots at a distance of approximately 450 metres. The Ministry of Defence said it was investigating reports of an incident in the Channel.

The incident came just days after UK commandos intercepted and boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet vessel nearby. A press release from the UK Defence Ministry, published a day earlier, said two British Navy vessels had been shadowing the Admiral Grigorovich off the coast of France. Russian warships passing through the English Channel are routinely shadowed by the Royal Navy, and patrol vessel HMS Mersey was monitoring the Russian ship at the time of the reported incident.

The UK military has had several close encounters with Russian vessels in the region and warned Moscow in November that it was ready to deal with any incursion into its territory after the Royal Navy prevented Russian vessels from carrying out nefarious activities against underwater infrastructure. A Royal Navy frigate, aircraft and hundreds of personnel spent weeks following the Russian vessels and prevented them from carrying out nefarious activities against underwater infrastructure, then-Defence Secretary John Healey said.

He accused Moscow of using the distraction of the Iran war to ramp up malign activity against Europe





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