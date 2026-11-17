British authorities are investigating a message from imprisoned Russell Brand in which he declared innocence, while a political debate over the age of consent intensifies and entertainment workers call out a culture of open secrets.

British authorities are investigating a message from prison in which Russell Brand declared his innocence despite being convicted of rape and sentenced to a decade behind bars.

The UK government is treating the statement as a potential breach of prison rules because it could cause distress to victims. Brand, 51, was convicted of rape and sexual assault this month and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. He was also found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and acquitted of two charges of rape. In a video uploaded to YouTube, his wife Laura Brand read a statement in which her husband maintained his innocence.

Also read Mia Latter Reveals Identity as Russell Brand Accuser and Campaigns for Law Reform

Russell Brand Declares Innocence From Prison

The couple aired the message on their Sunday Service show to 6.6 million YouTube subscribers. I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for, Brand claimed in the statement read by his wife. He revealed he had been transferred from Wandsworth Prison in South London to a lower-security facility about a two-hour drive north-east of the capital.

I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey - little as in small, and hey as in hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe, Brand said. The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. As for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

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I don't know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for and forgive one another as God forgave us. A spokesperson for the UK prime minister called the broadcast appalling and said there would be an investigation. We expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules, the spokesperson said.

Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish these comments, the spokesperson added. Under the Prison Act 1952 of England and Wales, inmates are prohibited from broadcasting messages or posting to social media from behind bars, though the rules around third-party broadcasts are less clear.

Ed Miliband Slams Russell Brand Remarks

Responding to the video on Monday local time, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband slammed the remarks. I think it's revolting, by the way, that he shows no remorse today in his comments. No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments, he said.

The uproar came as debate intensified over changes to the age of consent to protect young people from predatory older men. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch backed an increase from 16 to 18, saying it was her personal view rather than party policy. There's too much randomness in the system. Let childhood be childhood, everything at 18, Badenoch said.

Under UK law, teenagers can drive when they are 17 and vote when they are 18, while the age of consent is 16. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has outlined draft laws to allow teenagers to vote from 16, but the Conservatives oppose this change. A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said the government would always look at what more can be done to protect young people, but noted that changes in that area of law were complex.

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New Rape Allegations Against Russell Brand

British police have previously confirmed they are investigating additional rape allegations against Brand. Mia Latter, who was previously known under the pseudonym Alice, gave an interview to the Sunday Times at the weekend, alleging Brand orally raped her when she was 16 and he was 30.

Ms Latter, who was not part of the recent criminal trial, waived her right to anonymity to campaign for a staggered age of consent that would make it illegal for adults to have sexual relationships with 16 and 17-year-olds. British television and theatre workers also called for an end to the culture of open secrets in the entertainment industry. Some 400 actors, writers, directors and other workers signed an open letter saying too many looked away when abuse occurred.

The letter said the latest cases should not be regarded as one-offs when there were open secrets about the behaviour of some stars. For this to be a turning point, the creative and entertainment industries must first acknowledge the role they play in enabling the behaviour on trial and at the centre of these convictions.

Industry Workers Call Out Open Secrets

And the industry cannot mistake the lack of formal reporting for the absence of systemic abuse when many victims feel able to share their stories only quietly. A perpetrator being a friend, a boss or a mentor does not and must not be allowed to invalidate the experience of victims. Fear of retaliation and loss of work or opportunities cannot and must not be enabled as a tool of control to shape narrative, maintain perceptions and discredit victims.

And a person's credits and notoriety cannot and must not excuse their actions or attacks on those whose voices they believe beneath them. The letter also noted it has taken some seventeen years for justice. One witness became the victim of death threats online, and the rapist's own lawyer found it necessary to refer himself for aggression towards the journalist who uncovered his client's behaviour.

The arguments over the age of consent and industry culture have widened after a court allowed the media to name former Little Britain star David Walliams in connection with separate allegations. The sentencing of Russell Brand is not a turning point, the letter said, adding that this cannot be dismissed as a one-off when open secrets persist and the next documentary is already in pre-production.