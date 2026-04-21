Members of Parliament have criticized Palantir CEO Alex Karp for promoting state AI surveillance and a military draft, leading to calls for the UK government to sever ties with the company over concerns regarding its ideological influence on public services.

British Members of Parliament have launched a scathing critique against Alex Karp , the CEO of the data analytics giant Palantir , following a provocative manifesto that advocates for the expansion of AI-driven state surveillance and the reinstatement of the military draft in the United States. Karp, who often positions himself as a geopolitical strategist rather than merely a software executive, argued that Western democracies must embrace hard power to maintain global dominance.

In his recent writings, he contended that autonomous weapons are an inevitable development, suggesting that if the United States does not aggressively pursue these technologies, adversarial nations will certainly seize the initiative. His comments have been widely condemned by UK lawmakers, who described the rhetoric as a bizarre parody of a dystopian film and the erratic musings of a supervillain. The controversy has ignited a fierce debate regarding the ethics of allowing a corporation with such overt ideological agendas to handle the most sensitive data of British citizens. Palantir has secured over 500 million pounds in contracts across various sectors of the United Kingdom, including a massive 330 million pound deal with the National Health Service (NHS), as well as significant agreements with law enforcement and financial regulatory bodies. Critics, including Liberal Democrat MP Martin Wrigley, argue that the company’s current ethos is fundamentally incompatible with the stewardship of private citizen data. Wrigley and his colleagues are calling for a reassessment of the government’s reliance on Palantir, suggesting that the firm’s desire to influence domestic policy and global geopolitical orders reveals a dangerous lack of respect for democratic norms. By promoting a worldview that favors vocational, male-dominated labor over the influence of highly educated female voters, Karp has alienated significant portions of the political establishment. Experts like Tim Squirrell from the advocacy group Foxglove have warned that these statements confirm Palantir is too deeply embedded in the high-stakes world of partisan technology politics to be trusted with public infrastructure. Despite the intense backlash, Palantir maintains that its work is vital for national security and the modernization of public services. The company points to its efforts in reducing cancer diagnostic times, maintaining the operational capacity of the Royal Navy, and providing safeguards against domestic violence. Palantir emphasizes that 17 percent of its global workforce is based in the UK, asserting that their contributions are essential to the nation's technological advancement. However, the political atmosphere remains tense as MPs demand that the government scrutinize the company’s internal ideology before extending any further contracts. The prevailing sentiment among the dissenters is that a corporation acting as a political entity, rather than a neutral service provider, constitutes a clear and present risk to the integrity of UK democratic institutions. As the government faces increasing pressure to explain its ties to Palantir, the debate continues to intensify, centering on whether a company so clearly driven by a specific, controversial worldview has any place serving the public interest





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