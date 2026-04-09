UK Monitors Russian Submarines in North Atlantic, Warns Against Threatening Undersea Infrastructure

The UK's Defence Secretary revealed details of a month-long operation to monitor Russian submarines in the North Atlantic, emphasizing the UK's resolve to protect critical undersea infrastructure and deter potential threats. The operation, involving a warship, aircraft, and allies, successfully monitored and deterred the submarines, sending a clear message to Moscow.

British forces recently conducted a month-long operation in the North Atlantic to monitor and deter Russia n submarines attempting to survey vital undersea infrastructure. Defence Secretary Healey revealed details of the operation, emphasizing the UK's commitment to protecting its critical national assets and holding Russia accountable for its activities.

The operation involved a Royal Navy warship and Royal Air Force P-8 aircraft, working in concert with allies, to track and monitor the Russian submarines 24/7. These submarines included an Akula-class nuclear-powered vessel and two deep-sea submarines from Russia’s Directorate for Deep Sea Research (GUGI). Healey stated that the Russian actions occurred while global attention was focused on the Middle East, specifically highlighting the US-Israeli attack on Iran. He underscored the UK's resolute stance, stating that any attempt to damage the UK's undersea infrastructure would not be tolerated and would have severe repercussions. While avoiding disclosing the precise location of the operation, Healey clarified that it took place within the UK's exclusive economic zone, extending up to 200 nautical miles from the coastline or at the boundaries of other nations’ zones, but not within UK territorial waters. The successful operation, which involved 500 UK personnel, resulted in the Akula-class submarine retreating, while the GUGI submarines subsequently left UK waters, heading north. The Defence Secretary explained that sonar buoys were deployed during the operation to continuously monitor the submarines, sending a clear message that their actions were under observation and thwarting their covert objectives. This aggressive deterrence of Russian activity underscores the UK's commitment to safeguarding critical national infrastructure against any potential threats. \The primary aim of the UK's defensive action was to dissuade any malicious action targeting underwater cables and pipelines. The Defence Secretary emphasized the UK’s determination to identify and neutralize threats to critical national assets, ensuring the security of its vital infrastructure. Healey highlighted that the government views Moscow as the foremost threat to the UK and NATO. He also stressed the importance of protecting the UK’s allies in the Middle East. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the GUGI submarines possess specialized capabilities to survey underwater infrastructure during peacetime, and also have the potential to damage or destroy vital links in conflict situations. The increased level of concern among the UK and NATO allies about the security of underwater infrastructure follows rising tensions arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Healey declared that the operation demonstrates the UK's capacity to deter Russia and safeguard its national interests. This proactive approach underlines the UK's commitment to the security and resilience of its underwater infrastructure. The Defence Secretary also pointed out that UK armed forces have the capabilities necessary to detect, deter, and respond to threats in order to protect Britain. The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the UK is not afraid to stand up to Russia when it comes to defending its national interests and those of its allies. \During the press conference, Healey addressed several related issues, including the broader implications of the operation and the UK's strategic posture. He was asked to comment on remarks made by Donald Trump concerning European contributions to NATO, but he declined. Additionally, Healey chose not to directly answer the question of whether the US attack on Iran had made things easier for Putin. The Defence Secretary's remarks come as the government faces other critical challenges, including budgetary pressures related to defence spending. The issue of delayed military spending plans and the potential impact on defence firms were also discussed. The recent events add to the urgency of increasing defence spending and further reinforce the UK’s dedication to safeguarding its national interests. Furthermore, there was considerable conversation around the need to accelerate defence spending, in the face of ongoing international security challenges. The Defence Secretary's strong stance and commitment to addressing these challenges, coupled with the successful operation in the North Atlantic, send a strong message of the UK's determination to uphold its national security and protect its critical assets. The UK's willingness to stand against Russian aggression and to work with allies to protect its national security reinforces the country's position as a staunch defender of its interests, as well as an advocate for global stability





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Russia Submarines North Atlantic Undersea Infrastructure Defence National Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine war briefing: Kyiv lays out how ‘Russian satellites help Iran in war’Iran bombed US bases and allies’ facilities soon after Russian satellites mapped them, according to Ukrainian assessment. What we know on day 1,505

Read more »

UK deployed military to deter Russian submarines from its watersBritain deployed its armed forces to deter Russian submarines from attacking its cables and pipelines earlier this year, its defence minister John Healey said.

Read more »

UK deployed military to deter Russian submarines from its watersBritain deployed its armed forces to deter Russian submarines from attacking its cables and pipelines earlier this year, its defence minister John Healey said.

Read more »

UK deployed military to deter Russian submarines from its watersBritain deployed its armed forces to deter Russian submarines from attacking its cables and pipelines earlier this year, its defence minister John Healey said.

Read more »

UK and Norway led a military operation to deter Russian submarines in the North AtlanticUK Defence Secretary warned Russia, saying, "we see your activity over our cables and our pipelines and you should know that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences".

Read more »

UK deployed military to deter Russian submarines from targeting undersea cablesThe UK has issued a warning to Moscow after revealing its military had tracked Russian submarines operating in the North Sea.

Read more »