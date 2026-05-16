UK News: Arrests, Alleged Ban, and Bureaucrats Clash at 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally

In news related to the 'Unite the Kingdom' rally, 11 individuals have been arrested. Two suspects near Euston Station were arrested for grievous bodily harm following an incident in Birmingham where a man was run over by a van. Meanwhile, Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski claimed to have been banned from entering the UK due to the rally. There have been arrests related to encouraging attacks on police officers. Furthermore, the rally is being compared to the 'Nakba Day' rally in terms of attendance, and Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, spoke supportive words for the Palestine demonstration.

The Met said it has arrested 11 people ‘for a variety of offences’ so far. Two men were arrested near Euston station on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following an incident in Birmingham where a man was run over.

Polish politician Dominik Tarczynski, who claimed to have been banned by Keir Starmer from entering the UK ahead of the Unite the Kingdom rally, has appeared on stage via video link. He said: ‘He could ban me. He will not cancel you. And believe me, there will be a day I will be back.

’ after an incident in Birmingham in which a man was run over by a van after flags were removed from lamp-posts. Officers arrested the suspect at Euston station near the meeting point of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march. Another man was arrested on suspicion of encouraging people to attack a police officer.

West Midlands police confirmed on Friday it was investigating an incident where a man was run over by a van on Thursday evening in the Birmingham suburb of Stirchley. A man in his 30s suffered a broken leg that required surgery. He remained in hospital after the incident on Thursday evening, police said





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Unite The Kingdom Rally Arrests Dominik Tarczynski Keir Starmer Arrests For A Variety Of Offences Birmingham Unlawful March United The Kingdom Britain Vexatious Conduct

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