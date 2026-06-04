Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused Elon Musk of attempting to whip up division in the UK after Musk posted about the police response to the murder of Henry Nowak, a white teenager stabbed by a Sikh man. The case has ignited claims of racial bias, with Musk offering to fund a private prosecution. Starmer condemned the violence at protests and criticized Nigel Farage's remarks. Separately, MP Jess Asato is suing Musk's xAI over deepfake images.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly accused US billionaire Elon Musk of attempting to stoke division in the United Kingdom following a series of posts on the social media platform X about police conduct in a murder case.

The case involves 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa, 23, in Southampton last December. According to reports, police handcuffed Nowak as he lay dying from stab wounds, and bodycam footage captured him repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident has sparked allegations of racial bias in the justice system, with activists and politicians claiming that white victims are treated less favorably.

Musk, who owns X, has posted multiple times questioning police policies and offering to fund a private prosecution against Hampshire Police. In one post, he asked whether official police policy requires racism against white people. Starmer responded by saying that Musk is interfering in British politics and trying to whip up division, which is not who Britain is.

He emphasized that the country should react calmly, as Nowak's family has done, and not use the tragedy to create further hatred or tension. The prime minister also condemned violence that erupted at a protest in Southampton on Tuesday night, where far-right agitators threw bricks, flares, and chairs at police officers. Starmer described the violence as unjustified and called for calm.

He also criticized Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, for calling on people to respond to the murder with pure cold rage, calling such remarks unforgivable. Farage defended his comments, claiming they were misinterpreted. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the police handling of Nowak's death and is expected to report within three months.

In a separate but related development, Labour MP Jess Asato announced she is suing Musk's company xAI, which operates the Grok AI platform. Asato alleges that Grok was used to create fake sexualized images of her and other women and children. She stated that the ability of Grok to generate such content is a design choice by its creators, not a mere misuse, and she is seeking accountability.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between tech billionaires and political leaders over misinformation, racial bias, and the role of social media in amplifying divisive narratives. Starmer's comments reflect a broader concern about foreign interference in domestic affairs and the need to maintain social cohesion in the face of inflammatory rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Musk continues to post about the case, drawing both support from those who believe there is systemic bias against white people and criticism from those who view his involvement as counterproductive. The case has become a flashpoint in the wider debate about race, justice, and the influence of wealthy individuals on public discourse





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