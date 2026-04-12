UK Prime Minister and Sultan of Oman Call for De-escalation in US-Israel-Iran Conflict

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Sultan of Oman held a phone call where they agreed on the importance of avoiding further escalation in the context of the US-Israel conflict with Iran. Discussions covered the Pakistan peace talks, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and efforts to ensure safe shipping. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral cooperation and security.

During a phone conversation earlier today, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Sultan of Oman emphasized the need for all parties involved to refrain from any actions that could worsen the ongoing tensions related to the US-Israel conflict with Iran. A Downing Street representative stated that the leaders engaged in discussions regarding the peace negotiations that took place in Pakistan over the preceding weekend, and they strongly encouraged all parties to pursue a resolution.

The leaders acknowledged the critical importance of maintaining the existing ceasefire and the need for all participants to avoid any steps that could potentially escalate the situation. His Majesty provided an update on the current circumstances in the Strait of Hormuz, and the Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude for Oman's assistance in rescuing sailors who were in distress on ships within the region. \Focusing on international initiatives aimed at ensuring safe passage for shipping within the area, the Prime Minister noted that, following discussions held by the Foreign Secretary and British military strategists, collaborating partners are continuing their efforts towards reestablishing unrestricted navigation for an extended period. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the UK's commitment to upholding Oman's security and stability, emphasizing the robust and cooperative relationship shared by both nations. The two leaders also discussed opportunities to enhance collaboration across diverse fields, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges, highlighting their shared interests in fostering stronger bonds between the United Kingdom and Oman. Further underscoring their commitment to cooperation, they agreed to continue regular communication and maintain open channels for dialogue in addressing common challenges and promoting mutual interests. \ This call took place amidst ongoing concerns about the broader implications of the US-Israel conflict with Iran, and the leaders' focus on de-escalation reflects a broader international effort to prevent the conflict from spreading further. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for global oil supplies, has become a focal point of these tensions, and Oman's role in the region, including its efforts to assist seafarers, is recognized as significant. The leaders' discussion of safe passage for shipping underscores the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in international waters. The reaffirmation of the UK's commitment to Oman's security highlights the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship and the strategic importance that the UK places on stability within the region. The commitment to continued dialogue demonstrates the shared desire of the UK and Oman to foster closer cooperation and address potential challenges jointly. The discussion of expanding collaboration in trade, investment, and cultural exchange points to a mutual understanding that these partnerships can benefit both countries and contribute to a more stable and prosperous future





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UK Oman US-Israel-Iran Conflict De-Escalation Strait Of Hormuz International Relations Peace Talks Security Shipping Bilateral Relations

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