Labour leader Keir Starmer launches investigation into nuclear tests in Australia after veterans describe being used as lab rats without protection from radiation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the launch of a comprehensive inquiry into the treatment of British nuclear veterans. This move follows decades of advocacy by former service personnel who claim they were exploited as test subjects during atmospheric nuclear weapons testing in the 1950s and 1960s. The initiative marks a significant shift in official government stance regarding the historical conduct of nuclear operations in Australia.

Starmer Pledges Redress for Neglected Veterans

Starmer addressed the community of veterans directly, stating that their families had been badly let down by the country they served. He emphasized that these individuals deserve better treatment and recognition for their contributions. The Prime Minister acknowledged the historical neglect and pledged to investigate the systemic failures that allowed such exploitation to occur. This announcement aims to restore trust between the government and the veteran community who have long felt marginalized.

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Nuclear Tests Exposed 39000 Service Personnel

During the 1950s and 1960s, a total of 12 British nuclear detonations took place in the Australian outback and off its coast. These tests involved approximately 17,000 Australian and 22,000 British personnel, the majority of whom were defense staff. Critically, these workers were provided with no protective equipment and received no warnings about the dangers of radiation. They were exposed to hazardous conditions while participating in tests that had severe long-term health implications for participants and their descendants.

Veterans Describe Betrayal and Cover Ups

Frank Walker, the author of the book Maralinga, characterized the treatment of these veterans as the worst kind of betrayal possible. He accused authorities of covering up the truth and lying to the service members about the risks involved. Walker highlighted that many crucial documents were destroyed in mysterious fires, obstructing transparency. He stressed the importance of understanding what happened to address ongoing health problems affecting the children and grandchildren of these men.

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Health Data Shows 23 Percent Higher Cancer Rates

An official Australian study revealed that cancer rates among the exposed personnel were 23 per cent higher than in the general population. Despite this statistical correlation, there has been no definitive proof linking these cases directly to radiation exposure. This lack of conclusive evidence has been a major hurdle for veterans seeking compensation and medical recognition. The inquiry aims to provide clarity on these health issues and determine the extent of government liability.

New Hope Emerges After Decades of Struggle

Despite the historical challenges, Frank Walker expressed that he believes there is a better chance for justice now than ever before. He vowed to continue fighting for the veterans as long as he is able, dedicating his efforts until his last breath. This renewed political attention offers a glimmer of hope to a community that has waited decades for acknowledgment. The inquiry represents a critical step toward providing closure and ensuring that the sacrifices of these individuals are properly recorded and respected by the nation.