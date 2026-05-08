UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's Loss at Local Government Elections

A devastating defeat of 460 seats for Labour in local government elections across England. The UK is bracing for the prospect of a sixth prime minister in seven years, as some Labour colleagues admit defeat and the prime minister vows to fight on. The anti-immigration Reform UK party gained more than 600 seats. Recent scandals involving Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein also negatively impacted Sir Keir's ratings.

In short: Labour has lost hundreds of seats in local government across the country while the anti-immigration party Reform UK has gained more than 600.

A Labour MP has called for a planned transition to a new prime ministership due to Sir Keir Starmer's loss. Reform UK picked up 641 seats in local government elections, taking control of three councils. There is speculation on who could replace Sir Keir as UK Prime Minister, although Sir Keir has vowed to fight on. The election showed a shift in British politics, with Labour being hit from its right by Reform and its left by the Greens





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Ukpolitics Ukelection Uklocal Government Elections Labour Reform UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Transgression Peter Mandelson Jeffrey Epstein Anti-Immigration Party Lucrative Elections Seats Spectrum Of Parties Fragmentation Of British Politics Public Opinion Fragmentation Of Left-Wing Parties

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