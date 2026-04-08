Keir Starmer's visit to Saudi Arabia signals the UK's commitment to the Gulf region, focusing on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and regional stability amid ongoing tensions. The trip reflects the UK's efforts to foster collaboration and ensure the free flow of energy resources.

Keir Starmer , the UK Prime Minister, embarked on a visit to Saudi Arabia , meeting with aircrew members at an airbase in Taif. This trip marks the beginning of a broader tour of Gulf allies, mirroring his efforts to facilitate a ceasefire plan in Ukraine. Starmer's visit is perceived by Gulf states as a way to reaffirm the UK's commitment to the region.

His discussions are expected to cover pressing issues such as the management of Iranian mines and ensuring the security of oil tankers utilizing the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The UK aims to work collaboratively with regional partners, including the United States, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. While the visit is viewed as complementary to US-brokered talks between the US and Iran, the UK is keen to emphasize its commitment to the region's stability, and it is viewed as a more predictable and reliable partner than the US. The Prime Minister's visit underlines the UK's dedication to regional stability and the promotion of free and safe passage for critical energy resources.\During his visit, Starmer emphasized the UK's role in ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open. He highlighted the impact of the strait's closure on global energy prices and the UK's commitment to securing the flow of energy. Starmer acknowledged the relief associated with the current ceasefire, while also urging its permanency. He stressed that the UK will collaborate with regional partners to facilitate the cessation of hostilities and reopen the crucial shipping route, ensuring that the world has access to the energy resources it needs and stabilizing prices within the United Kingdom. Starmer's approach contrasts with actions taken by the former US president, Trump, who was perceived to be more aggressive, and is likely to be viewed as a more measured and reliable approach. The UK's strategy reflects a focus on collective self-defense, the protection of UK interests, and the safeguarding of national energy security. The Prime Minister's actions are a direct response to the impact of the conflict on the UK’s energy prices and demonstrates the significance of energy security for the UK.\The discussions during the visit are expected to touch upon various aspects of regional dynamics, including the need to deal with the threat of Iranian mines. Discussions will also centre on guaranteeing the safety of the oil tankers that rely on the strait as a crucial transportation route. One UK official revealed that reopening the Strait is a complex process. Starmer's visit aims at building on a UK-led gathering of military planners in the region on how to make this happen. However, the situation remains precarious. This is underscored by reports from Iran's Fars news agency suggesting that oil tankers have again been blocked in the Strait of Hormuz, allegedly due to a ceasefire breach by Israel. The Prime Minister’s travel schedule and the specific Gulf nations he will visit after his stay in Saudi Arabia remain undisclosed. A government source underscored the significance of the Strait of Hormuz and highlighted that opening this route would have the most profound impact on the UK at home. The source also compared Starmer's involvement to that of a previous coalition designed to support the peace process in Ukraine, emphasizing the UK's readiness to cooperate with its regional allies





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