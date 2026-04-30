UK Raises Terror Threat Level After Antisemitic Stabbing Attack in London

A stabbing attack targeting two Jewish men in London has prompted the UK government to raise the national terror threat level to 'severe' and pledge increased funding for community protection amid growing fears of antisemitism.

The United Kingdom is on heightened alert following a recent stabbing attack targeting two Jewish men in London , prompting fears of escalating antisemitism and a reassessment of national security measures.

The incident, which occurred in the Golders Green area, has led the government to raise the national threat level to 'severe' – its highest in nearly five years – based on advice from counter-terrorism authorities. The attack involved a 45-year-old man, originally from Somalia and a British citizen, who assaulted two individuals, aged 34 and 76, at a bus stop. Both victims were hospitalized and are currently in stable condition.

The assailant, known to have a history of violence and mental health challenges, was apprehended by police after being Tasered. The attack is not an isolated incident, occurring amidst a series of concerning events targeting the Jewish community. Recent occurrences include arson attacks on ambulances belonging to the Hatzola Jewish emergency response service, and a previous synagogue attack in Manchester that resulted in fatalities.

These events have fueled anxieties within the Jewish community, with some individuals expressing fears for their safety and even considering leaving the country. Victims of the recent stabbing, like Shloime Rand, have voiced concerns that the government is not doing enough to address the rising tide of antisemitism and protect Jewish citizens. Rand described the attack as a 'miracle' he survived, but highlighted the growing fear among his friends and community members.

In response to the escalating situation, the government has pledged an additional £25 million to bolster security measures for Jewish communities, bringing the total funding allocated this year to £58 million. These funds will be used to increase police patrols and enhance security at synagogues, schools, and community centers.

However, the government's response has been met with criticism, as demonstrated by protests during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Golders Green, where he was confronted by demonstrators accusing him of insufficient action. Starmer has called for increased prosecution of individuals using phrases like 'globalise the intifada,' which he deems racist and threatening, and has urged the community to reject demonstrations that glorify terrorism.

The situation has also sparked debate regarding freedom of speech, with some arguing that banning such phrases infringes on civil liberties. Israeli officials have also weighed in, attributing the attacks to an environment of incitement and governmental inaction





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