UK Recasts Chagos Islands Deal After US Opposition

Andy Burnham discusses renegotiating the Chagos Islands sovereignty transfer with Washington following Donald Trump's opposition to the original agreement.

Metro Mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed that the United Kingdom is currently engaged in active discussions with United States officials to fundamentally alter the proposed arrangement regarding the Chagos Islands. This diplomatic shift follows strong resistance from Washington, which indicated that the original agreement was unacceptable in its current form. Burnham emphasized the need to recast the deal to better address American security concerns while maintaining the strategic partnership.

Negotiating Chagos Sovereignty with Washington

The Mayor stated that he is seeking a new discussion framework with the United States to ensure the arrangement meets the concerns of all parties involved. He specifically noted that the United Kingdom is looking at the recent resolution regarding Greenland as a potential model for finding a solution that works for Diego Garcia. Burnham acknowledged that the situation is challenging but insisted that his team is working hard to find a mutually agreeable path forward.

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Strategic Implications of Diego Garcia Base

The original deal, struck by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer, was designed to transfer sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius. However, it required the UK to maintain control of the joint United Kingdom-United States military base on Diego Garcia under a 99-year lease. Under the financial terms, Mauritius was to receive £165 million for the first three years and £120 million annually starting from the fourth year. This agreement has been in limbo since Donald Trump voiced his opposition to the transfer.

Financial Terms and US Diplomatic Pressure

Speaking in September after a bilateral meeting in New York, Burnham clarified that the deal cannot proceed without American support. He stated that the government must reach an agreement that commands support from both Washington and the government of Mauritius, as well as the United Kingdom government. The original plan aimed to balance Mauritius's historical claims with the critical strategic interests of the United States in the Indian Ocean.

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Comparing Solutions from Greenland and Chagos

Burnham drew parallels between the Chagos situation and the recent agreement on Greenland, where a solution was reached to balance territorial sovereignty with military presence. He suggested that lessons from that deal could inform a new approach for Diego Garcia, where Greenland remains a Danish territory but allows for significant US military development. This comparison highlights the complexity of balancing national sovereignty with international security alliances in modern diplomacy.

Broader Diplomatic Activities and Future Plans

Burnham made these comments on his return from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, where he also addressed issues regarding slavery reparations. He insisted that his government has moved the issue forward by opening the possibility of a government apology. Looking ahead, Burnham will host the G20 summit in Manchester next year, where Russian President Vladimir Putin will be barred due to sanctions, while Chinese President Xi Jinping will be welcome to attend.

Long Term Economic and Political Strategy

As Burnham prepares for the EU summit in Brussels, he is also finalizing his 10-year plan for the United Kingdom. This substantial document aims to outline a long-term vision for the country, including public control over key parts of the economy. Although initially promised for this year, the plan may be delayed until December or January. Burnham denied reports that the plan would be brief, describing it as a compelling and substantial framework for future policy.