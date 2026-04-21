UK Regulator Launches Formal Probe into Telegram Over Child Safety Failures

Ofcom has initiated an investigation into Telegram for failing to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material, as the platform faces increasing international scrutiny regarding digital safety and deepfake content.

The United Kingdom communications regulator, Ofcom , has officially launched a formal investigation into the messaging platform Telegram , alleging significant failures regarding the prevention of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) as mandated by the UK Online Safety Act . This decision follows the submission of critical evidence by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection , which indicated that illegal and harmful content was being distributed across the platform.

As the investigation commences, regulators will scrutinize whether Telegram has systematically neglected its legal responsibilities to restrict access to such materials, thereby breaching safety regulations designed to protect minors from digital exploitation. This move marks a significant escalation in the regulatory pressure applied to encrypted messaging services operating within the British jurisdiction. Ofcom officials have emphasized that the protection of children from sexual exploitation is a paramount priority, necessitating strict accountability for digital service providers. The regulatory body is working in conjunction with international law enforcement and child advocacy organizations to track digital harms and ensure that platforms adhere to their legal obligations. The situation is further complicated by recent findings from AI Forensics, which highlighted that approximately 150 Telegram channels globally were being utilized to generate and disseminate AI-powered deepfake nudes. Furthermore, an analysis involving 24,671 users across Italy and Spain uncovered a disturbing trend where non-consensual intimate imagery, including child abuse material, was being actively traded and monetized through subscription-based models. Researchers and victims advocates are now calling for immediate, decisive action, urging regulators to mandate full cooperation between Telegram and law enforcement to ensure the permanent removal of illicit groups and channels. Under the comprehensive framework of the UK Online Safety Act, providers of user-to-user services are legally required to proactively restrict the dissemination of illegal content. Non-compliance carries severe financial and operational penalties, including potential fines of up to 18 million pounds or 10 percent of the company’s total worldwide revenue. In instances of persistent failure, courts possess the authority to order payment providers and advertisers to withdraw their support, or even direct internet service providers to implement a complete block of the platform within the UK. In addition to the investigation into Telegram, Ofcom has simultaneously launched inquiries into other chatroom providers, such as Teen Chat and Chat Avenue, concerning allegations of child grooming. These actions mirror previous successful interventions, such as the enforcement proceedings that led to the implementation of hash-matching technology on the file-sharing service Pixeldrain, and the eventual blocking of Yolovit in the UK for failing to meet safety standards. The international regulatory environment is growing increasingly hostile toward platforms that prioritize anonymity at the expense of user safety, as evidenced by similar crackdowns and investigations involving the platform in Russia and the ongoing legal inquiries in France





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