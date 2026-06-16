UK's Proposed Social Media Ban for Under-16s: Lessons from Australia's Struggled Experiment

An in-depth analysis of Australia's social media ban for under-16s reveals significant loopholes and low effectiveness, offering crucial lessons for the UK's planned stricter legislation.

As the United Kingdom prepares to implement an " Australia plus" style ban on social media for individuals under the age of 16, numerous insights can be drawn from Australia 's ongoing experiment.

Many observers initially perceived Australia's legislative move as a success, citing the deactivation, removal, or restriction of nearly 5 million social media accounts. However, a deeper examination reveals a far more complex and less effective reality. The Australian Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024 mandates that social media platforms-such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook-take "reasonable steps" to prevent children under 16 from holding accounts.

Crucially, this does not prevent minors from consuming content on platforms without an account, such as viewing YouTube via a web browser. The law targets platforms whose "sole or significant purpose" is to facilitate "online social interaction," enabling users to connect and post material. Notably, it excludes gaming platforms, messaging apps, and services whose primary purpose is educational or health-related. To guide compliance, the government provided a self-assessment tool.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner published an initial list of ten platforms deemed "likely" to fall under the legislation, including Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Twitch, and Reddit. Reddit immediately challenged the inclusion legally, a case that remains unresolved. Conversely, ten platforms, such as Roblox, YouTube Kids, and Discord, were listed as "unlikely" to be covered, despite persistent concerns about potential harm.

For instance, in February, Roblox was placed "on notice" by the eSafety Commissioner following international reports of grooming, including a UK case resulting in a jail sentence. The launch of the ban on 10 December 2025 was immediately met with widespread reports of children easily circumventing the rules. There was a significant surge in downloads of alternative, non-mainstream platforms like Rednote, Yope, and Lemon8.

Young users exploited the legislation's recognized loopholes by migrating conversations to gaming and messaging applications or using VPNs to access existing accounts. Many under-16s locked out of their accounts quickly found ways to reactivate or create new ones. Numerous accounts also highlighted that children and their parents were never asked to verify their age during sign-up.

Some platforms employ behavior-based age assurance technologies that estimate age from user activity, such as followed accounts or liked content, potentially misclassifying a young person interacting with mature content as 16 or older. For those required to submit photos for age verification, children reported defeating the system with masks, or by having older siblings or even parents pose in front of the camera. All these workarounds were widely documented and discussed months before the December implementation.

Evidence from the first compliance report, released by the eSafety Commission in March 2026, underscored these challenges. While social media companies had taken "some steps" to restrict access, data from parents revealed that 70% of children still maintained active social media accounts.

The report identified four major compliance failures: platforms messaging under-16s to encourage age assurance attempts even after they declared themselves underage; allowing repeated attempts at the same age-check method until passed; ineffective reporting mechanisms for age-restricted accounts, especially for parents; and insufficient efforts by some platforms to prevent under-16s from holding accounts. Consequently, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube are under investigation for potential non-compliance, with enforcement decisions anticipated by mid-2026.

Meanwhile, parental frustration with the ban's ineffectiveness continues to grow. A recent study further illuminated the limitations, finding that 61% of under-16s reported "no or little change" in their social media usage. Only 26% felt "significantly affected" by the ban. Among those restricted, 51% experienced a notable decline in access to news coverage, raising serious concerns about the impact on young people's civic engagement and information access.

For the UK, which intends to adopt a stricter "Australia plus" model-including a ban on under-18s accessing romantic or sexual AI chatbots and extending restrictions to gaming sites-Australia's experience offers critical lessons. The Australian case demonstrates that without robust, foolproof age verification and comprehensive scope that includes all forms of interactive content, legislative bans may achieve more headlines than substantive protection.

The persistence of loopholes, the ease of circumvention, and the unintended consequence of reduced news access suggest that any future policy must be meticulous in design and enforcement to avoid similar outcomes.





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