UK Sees Record Rise in Online Sextortion Attempts Targeting Children, Prompting Calls for Tech Companies to Take Action

Reports of online sextortion attempts targeting children in the UK have surged, according to new data. The rise has sparked calls for tech companies and the government to implement stronger safeguards against online predators and prevent the spread of explicit images.

Children in the UK are experiencing a surge in online sextortion attempts, prompting calls for greater action from tech companies and the government. Report Remove, a service designed to help children remove intimate images from the internet, revealed a significant increase in reports of blackmail attempts targeting under-18s last year.

This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures and proactive intervention to protect vulnerable young people from online predators.\The Report Remove service received 394 reports from under-18s in the past year concerning blackmail attempts that took place after they had sent sexual images to predators. This figure represents a 34% rise compared to the previous year, highlighting the escalating nature of this form of online exploitation. Sextortion, the act of manipulating someone into sending explicit images or videos and then using those materials to extort them, often involves threats of public exposure or demands for money. In this instance, boys aged 14 to 17 account for the overwhelming majority of victims, accounting for 98% of the blackmail cases reported. Organizations like The Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), alongside the NSPCC's Childline service, are advocating for tech companies to introduce more robust safeguards. They emphasize the need for advanced technologies such as nudity-detection software on mobile devices to proactively detect and prevent the spread of illicit content.\Several organizations are calling on tech companies and the government to take more aggressive action. The MRF urges tech companies to take additional steps to prevent and disrupt blackmail attempts, while requesting that the government make further demands of social media platforms, where the initial grooming of victims frequently takes place. Specifically, the MRF advocates for Apple and Google, as owners of mobile operating systems, to implement effective nudity-detection technology. The IWF supports this push for more advanced protection measures, arguing that if companies are unwilling to act independently, the government should mandate such safeguards. The NSPCC is among those who have highlighted that implementing mandatory anti-nudity detection on devices is essential. Furthermore, the mother of a victim, Murray Dowey, expressed her dismay, saying that the statistics were “horrifying and disappointing,” and questioned when social media companies would take responsibility for the harms occurring on their platforms. The rise in sextortion cases has led to public sentiment turning against social media companies, since these companies are facilitating harm despite the claims of safety measures in place. Report Remove is a key player in the fight against sextortion by converting the image into a unique digital fingerprint, or “hash,” which is then shared with major tech platforms. This system facilitates the removal or prevention of image uploads, although the image itself is not shared. The IWF’s chief executive noted the difficulty in fully comprehending the impact on victims’ lives, and that the criminals cast wide nets and use emotional manipulation. Moreover, the director of Childline indicated that there had been a rise in children who are aware of the platforms, and more are using the platform to help take control back. A Google spokesperson stated that they were committed to preventing sextortion and had invested in “industry-leading” protections. The company stated their approach is constantly evolving, guided by victim-survivors and experts. Meta uses multiple platforms, and is also employing features to enhance child safety. Jess Phillips, the minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, said that suicides had resulted from sextortion cases, and that she would do all she can to make the online world safer for children. The UK government is considering making it a requirement for devices sold in the UK to block explicit images.\Additional data from Report Remove also reveals an increase in the number of under-18s seeking help, which rose by 66% in a year. Out of the total number of reports, 1,175 concerned imagery classified as child sexual abuse material. Also, the number of videos reported to the service increased by 27% to 509. These statistics emphasize the critical need for comprehensive strategies to address the escalating issue of online sextortion. Furthermore, tech companies like Google have introduced various safeguards, including sensitive content warnings, but challenges remain in creating a secure digital environment for young people





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