UK Cabinet to Discuss Staggered Age of Consent After Russell Brand Rape Conviction

The UK government will consider a staggered age of consent after Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault. One accuser, Mia Latter, has called for it to be a criminal offence for men over 30 to have sex with girls under 18.

The British government will discuss plans for a staggered age of consent that would stop men of a certain age from having sex with much younger women after the conviction of celebrity Russell Brand for rape.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and colleagues will consider changing consent laws that allow sex with girls aged over 16, a cabinet minister confirmed. A judge sentenced Brand to a decade in prison for rape and sexual assault. The cabinet discussion heightens the national debate over predatory conduct after one of Brand's accusers called for the law to be changed.

Also read Noel Fielding Condemns Russell Brand's Conviction and Regrets Past Jokes

Cabinet Discusses Age of Consent Changes

She wants it to be a criminal offence for a man over 30 to have sex with a girl under the age of 18. Work and Pensions Minister Pat McFadden confirmed the issue would be discussed in cabinet given concerns about the treatment of women. McFadden told Sky News on Sunday UK time that the whole country had been appalled by the abuse of power by powerful men.

Advertisement

He said a big age gap can be part of that and can be a factor. He said the government probably will consider it but he could not give a result at the moment. He said what they will definitely do is think about whatever they can do to help people at the wrong end of these abuses of power.

Asked about the issue on the BBC on Sunday, he said it is certainly a question that has been raised and will be discussed. The debate has also been fuelled by allegations against comedian and children's book author David Walliams, who is accused of preying on teenagers and young women. He denies the claims and is facing a police investigation.

Alex Davies Jones Criticizes NDAs

Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones said last week it should not be possible for people in positions of power to use injunctions or NDAs to prevent people going public to reveal abuse. Consent laws in the UK were changed in 1885 to raise the age of consent for girls from 13 to 16. Later changes followed. A jury found Brand guilty of raping a 21-year-old woman at his home in 2009, when he was 34.

The woman told Southwark Crown Court that they had begun having consensual sex but that he had flipped her over and anally raped her despite her telling him to stop. Brand was also found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, taking his prison sentence to 10 years and six months, and he was acquitted of two charges of rape.

Advertisement

One of those who spoke to the media three years ago, Mia Latter, chose to waive her anonymity on the weekend. She said she was raped by Brand when she was 16 and he was 30. She had met him and gave him her number while shopping in Leicester Square in central London. She said she told him her age, but he invited her to dinner and referred to her as the child in front of his entourage.

Mia Latter Describes Russell Brand Abuse

Latter told the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches that he was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry. She said she was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships. She asked what her level of maturity was meant to be. Latter, now 37, said she suffered as a mother and sister as a result of Brand's conduct.

She was known as Alice when she spoke to the media three years ago. The women who testified in the court case were separate from those in the 2023 reports. Latter said that if you are between the ages of 16 and 18, it seems reasonable that you can have relationships with each other, and teenagers are always going to.

But she said if you are in your thirties, forties and fifties and you are trying to have a relationship with someone under the age of 18, it should be a criminal offence. The government's cabinet discussion will now consider whether to introduce a staggered age of consent as part of a wider response to concerns about the treatment of women and abuse of power.