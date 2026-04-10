UK to Remove Residency Rights from EU Citizens with Pre-Settled Status Based on Absence

The UK government is commencing a crackdown, leveraging travel data, to revoke post-Brexit residency rights for EU citizens holding pre-settled status who are no longer considered to be continuously living in the UK. This policy, lawful under the 2020 Brexit withdrawal agreement, has ignited worries due to potential inaccuracies in travel data and the implications for a significant number of EU citizens.

The UK Home Office is initiating a crackdown on EU citizens holding pre-settled status , potentially revoking their post- Brexit residency rights if they are no longer deemed to be continuously living in the UK. This action is permissible under the 2020 Brexit withdrawal agreement, but the reliance on travel data to determine absences has sparked concerns among advocacy groups and legal experts.

This move follows a previous debacle involving HMRC, where almost 20,000 parents were wrongly stripped of child benefits due to inaccurate data. The crackdown primarily targets individuals who received pre-settled status before Brexit, a status granted to those residing in the UK for less than five years. The Home Office states that the primary aim is to safeguard public services and prevent immigration system abuse. They assert that any removal of status will be conducted proportionately, in accordance with the withdrawal agreement. This process begins with those believed to have been absent from the country for over five years, with safeguards in place to consider reasons for prolonged absences.\The implications of this policy are significant, given that a substantial number of EU citizens are still on pre-settled status. According to recent Home Office data, out of the 6.2 million individuals who applied for UK immigration status after Brexit, 1.4 million currently hold pre-settled status. While it's difficult to pinpoint the exact number who remain in the UK, estimates from the Migration Observatory at Oxford University, based on census and other data, suggest it could be between 3 million and 4 million. The rules regarding absences differ for settled and pre-settled status holders. Those with settled status can be absent from the UK for up to five continuous years without losing their right to residency. Conversely, those with pre-settled status are permitted absences of up to six months in any given year. The Independent Monitoring Authority for the Citizens' Rights Agreements (IMA), a statutory body, has expressed concerns about the implementation of these removals to the Home Office, specifically regarding how caseworkers will make individual decisions. The IMA has emphasized the potential for stress and uncertainty among affected citizens and is actively engaging with the Home Office to ensure adequate safeguards and robust decision-making processes. The 3million, an advocacy group for EU citizens' rights, has also voiced concerns that potentially unsafe decisions might be made based on travel data, citing instances where travel data contained inaccuracies, such as booked but not taken journeys, and journeys with different destinations on the same date.\Furthermore, the use of travel data as a primary determinant raises questions about its accuracy and reliability. The National Audit Office is currently investigating HMRC's use of Home Office data. Investigations by the Guardian and the Detail have revealed that the Home Office data may not accurately record return journeys, particularly for holidaymakers and business travelers. It also includes airline manifests that don't account for no-shows, a common issue with low-cost airlines. This suggests the data may contain errors, potentially leading to incorrect assessments of eligibility. The Home Office has clarified that those with pre-settled status who have spent less than 30 months in the UK in the most recent 60-month period may have their status reviewed. The department stresses that the majority of pre-settled status holders are unaffected, and only those with significant absences will be asked to provide evidence of their continued eligibility. However, the uncertainties about data reliability and decision-making processes, as highlighted by the IMA and other organizations, highlight the need for careful consideration and robust safeguards to ensure fair treatment and prevent unintended consequences for affected EU citizens





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