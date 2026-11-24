Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a sea drone attack that sank the Russian corvette Merkury at Benghazi in Libya and hit a second Russian cargo vessel, prompting condemnation from Libya's Tripoli government and calls for a UN investigation.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a sea drone attack that sank a modern Russia n warship at the Libya n port of Benghazi. The strikes hit two Russia n vessels near the eastern city, destroying the corvette Merkury and also hitting a dry cargo vessel that Ukraine said Russia was using to transport weapons.

Ukraine said it deployed seven domestically made naval drones in the operation. Its security service, the SBU, said the drones were transported to a designated location and launched into the water from a so-called mothership. It did not say where the drones were launched from or how Ukraine, which has direct access only to the Black Sea, got a fleet of attack drones into the Mediterranean so far from its own coast.

Also read Ukrainian Drone Strike Sets Russian Warship Merkury Ablaze in Benghazi, Libya

Zelenskyy Reveals Sea Drone Strike Details

The Merkury exploded and sank at the port of Benghazi, around 1,700km from Ukraine's southern coastline. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation as exemplary and posted video footage purportedly showing the strikes. The footage, filmed by an approaching drone, showed the drones smashing into the side of the warship at its berth in the Benghazi naval base. The impact triggered huge explosions that lit up the night sky.

Footage on social media from Benghazi also showed a large explosion at the port. Authorities in Libya's east said on Sunday that a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi port had been hit, with no casualties reported. A few hours later, the eastern authorities said a second ship had been targeted off the coast by explosive-laden sea drones. Reports said the second ship was sailing under a Maltese flag.

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Libyan television reported later that naval and air force units intercepted more than 12 explosive-laden sea drones off Benghazi. Asked about the strikes on Monday, the Kremlin did not comment directly but said it had taken note of Zelenskyy's statement. The eastern administration said one of the vessels attacked had been en route back to Russia after a stop for refuelling and resupply.

Libyan Governments Condemn Attacks

The foreign ministry of Libya's UN-recognised government, based in Tripoli, condemned the attacks and demanded an explanation from Ukraine. In a statement, it said it was following with grave concern and strong condemnation the statements made by the President of Ukraine regarding military operations targeting Russian naval vessels. The ministry categorically condemned the conduct of any foreign military operations within Libyan territory or territorial waters.

It called on Ukraine to provide official clarifications regarding the nature and scope of its claimed operations. The Tripoli government said it rejected any attempt to turn Libya into an arena for international conflicts or to use its territory for military or logistical activities that could jeopardise national security or sovereignty. The UN mission in Libya expressed serious concern over the attacks and called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.

Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts, UNSMIL wrote on X. Authorities in divided Libya's east also called for the UN to investigate claims that Ukrainian forces were present in the country's west, as they lodged a complaint over the attacks. The eastern administration, based in Benghazi, said the attacks violated Libyan sovereignty and called for an international investigation into reports regarding the presence of Ukrainian personnel, experts or military units in western Libya.

Benghazi cited information suggesting Ukrainian forces might be present in areas around Misrata, Zawiya and other potential locations. The eastern administration also said it would launch its own inquiry into the ship attacks together with Russia. Beset by instability since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya for years has been divided between a UN-recognised government in the west and a rival administration in the east backed by military commander and Russia ally Khalifa Haftar.

The two Libyan sides, which have been vying for nationwide governance, have traded blame for the Benghazi attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long bristled at the NATO-backed overthrow of Gaddafi and put Russia's military support behind Haftar's government in the east. In 2020, a leaked UN report said up to 1,200 fighters from Russia's Wagner Group private militia had been deployed in the country.

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Russia enjoys good relations with the Libyan National Army and its commander Haftar, said Hamish Kinnear of UK-based consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. Russia had in recent years sought to boost its military presence in Libya, in part because Moscow's former hub in Syria is no longer as viable a base since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in 2024. But the successful targeting of a Russian warship berthed in LNA-controlled waters is a blow both to Russia and Haftar, Kinnear said.

Ukraine Targets Russian Shadow Fleet

The attack is not the first naval drone strike Ukraine has been linked to near Libya. In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack that Putin blamed on Ukraine. The vessel was also part of Russia's so-called shadow fleet of tankers that carry its oil and gas around the world, skirting Western restrictions. Ukraine has at times admitted to attacking Russia's shadow fleet, including in the Mediterranean last December.

In September, Libya denied reports by CNN that it allowed Ukraine to use a military base in the northwest of the country to launch drones against vessels from Russia's shadow fleet in the Mediterranean. The weekend attacks near Benghazi coincided with a Ukrainian strike on a Russian vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Finland. Russia's war against Ukraine, which began with Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

A Guardian analysis of more than 11m Russian death certificates obtained by hacking groups has identified more than 460,000 deaths linked to the war between the start of the invasion in February 2022 and September 2026. War became the leading cause of death in Russian men under 65 last year, and the real toll is likely to be higher.

Russian Drone Violates Polish Airspace

Separately, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle briefly violated Polish airspace during a nighttime attack on western Ukraine, the Polish armed forces said. An authorisation was given to shoot down the object but after it changed course to head east, taking into account the potential threat to civilians and the possible consequences of shooting down the object, a decision was made to refrain from using weapons, the post on X said.

Three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, Britain's defence secretary has said. Restrictions on the use of SpaceX's satellite communications by Ukraine's military have caused concern among European governments and damaged trust in the company's services, Wes Streeting said during a visit to Kyiv.