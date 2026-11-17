Ukraine has severely damaged the Kerch bridge linking occupied Crimea with Russia in a missile and drone attack, destroying a key road section and sending concrete into the sea. Russia says it will rebuild the bridge, while Ukraine calls it a symbolic and practical blow.

Ukraine has severely damaged the Kerch bridge linking occupied Crimea with Russia in an overnight missile and drone attack. Ukrainian officials call it a symbolic and practical blow to the Kremlin.

Ukraine destroys Kerch bridge span

The strike demolished a key section of the road bridge and sent concrete tumbling into the sea at the Kerch Strait. The road and railway crossing had withstood years of attacks. Footage showed a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile, built by Ukrainian company Fire Point, heading toward the bridge in darkness before the footage cut out before it hit. The Ukrainian Armed Forces general staff said the arch and a span of the bridge road section collapsed.

Also read Kerch Bridge Hit and Dnipro Crossings Damaged in Ukrainian Drone Surge

The roadway was out of action and could not be crossed by vehicles, it said, while the railway was still standing beneath a damaged suspension arch. Photos on Tuesday suggest that a 227-metre road arch span has fallen into the Kerch strait, which connects the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea. The adjacent railway arch span has also sustained damage. Video showed large parts of the roadway in the water beneath the bridge.

Ukrainian commentators say the massive steel arch cannot easily be replaced. The bridge, known officially as the Crimean Bridge, was built by Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014. Ukraine views the structure as illegal. Russia spent an estimated 228 billion rubles (about $4 billion) to build it.

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It is regarded as the longest in Europe with a length of 19km, seven times the West Gate Bridge in Melbourne and 16 times the length of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the road bridge in 2018; the rail bridge opened the following year. Ukraine said its forces wiped out Russian air defence systems and radars before destroying other targets in preparation for attacking the bridge itself, finally hitting the roadway and railway lines.

The general staff said: For years, Russia built the myth of a forever Russian Crimea around this bridge, and now that very structure lies partly in the water. For the occupiers, this is more than a symbolic blow. The bridge was the main artery carrying fuel, ammunition, equipment and personnel to the peninsula and on into southern Ukraine. The Kremlin-appointed governor of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed the bridge, which was temporarily closed on Monday, was no longer usable.

The enemy has once again attacked the Crimean Bridge. At the moment, traffic has been suspended, he posted. He added on Telegram: We ask residents and visitors in Crimea to refrain from traveling toward the bridge and to take these restrictions into account when planning their routes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the bridge would be rebuilt even better than before after work was done to study the damage, Reuters reported.

Crimea bridge closure disrupts traffic

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin confirmed a government commission was being set up to assess the damage. The closure means traffic from Crimea can travel out of the peninsula only via a land corridor through occupied southern Ukraine, vulnerable to Ukrainian drones. The debris appears to have blocked the main navigable route beneath the bridge, used by maritime traffic from the Sea of Azov and the ports of Berdiansk and Mariupol.

The channel is 120 metres wide and 8.3 metres deep. Submerged steel struts could prevent large vessels from passing until the debris is removed. Ukrainian observers were gleeful at the bridge's long-awaited destruction. They pointed out that Ukraine's armed forces could hit the bridge again to prevent repair work.

The strike follows Russian forces striking two major bridges in Kyiv that straddle the Dnipro River late on Monday, along with other critical infrastructure, amid drone and missile attacks across Ukraine. In Kyiv, loud explosions could be heard. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Telegram that according to preliminary information, there have been hits on the north and south bridges in the capital.

Russian strikes hit Kyiv infrastructure

There were water and power cuts in parts of the city, he added later. Russian forces launched a series of attacks on bridges crossing the river earlier this month and in October. A Russian missile attack injured three people in the region of Cherkasy and also targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, local officials said on Telegram.

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Russia's defence ministry claimed on Tuesday its forces had carried out a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, transport infrastructure in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia and the Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The ministry said the strikes had also targeted energy facilities, port infrastructure and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier on Monday that intelligence showed Russia's military was planning strikes for Monday evening and throughout Tuesday.

Russian defence ministry data from Monday showed that an overnight Ukrainian drone barrage was the biggest since the start of full-scale war in 2022. Zelenskyy listed 11 drone and missile types used to destroy Russian defences and hit the rail line and roadway. We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation and every proposal has been met with loud rejection, Zelenskyy said. Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and the Odesa region.

We are restoring our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began. Zelenskyy also said on Monday that Ukraine had held new online talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as European representatives, on the prospects of ending the war with Russia.

Peace talks face European inclusion challenge

Kushner said progress had been made toward an agreement, though important challenges remain to end the war that Russia started by invading Ukraine in February 2022. While peace talks were held in Abu Dhabi last week to try to end the war, Russia and Ukraine have kept up their attacks. There is no agreement on the next round of negotiations, with Russia opposing talks that give Europe a seat at the table.

The Abu Dhabi negotiations included American, Russian and Ukrainian officials, while envoys from Europe flew to the city to support the Ukrainian contingent. Zelensky said Europe would have a voice at the next round of discussions, and US envoy Jared Kushner said last week that this was agreed with Russia. We cannot conclude this deal without the Europeans being at the table, Kushner said.

On Monday, however, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said there was no agreement to include Europe and no decision on the timing of the next round. The date has not yet been agreed and the expansion of the format - some people are talking about it - but it has not been agreed with us, Ushakov told reporters, according to The Moscow Times.

While Ukraine has suffered a severe lack of defensive systems, including a shortage of Patriot interceptors to stop Russian missiles, it has scaled up domestic production of drones and missiles that can fly far into Russian territory.